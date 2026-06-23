Mickey Moniak’s Return Only Beginning of Rockies Outfield Shuffle

Getting Mickey Moniak back was only the beginning for the Colorado Rockies. Next up should be Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle.

During his media scrum with beat writers on Monday, Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said that both Beck and Doyle were headed to minor league affiliates to begin rehab assignments. That should put them in line to return to Colorado in the coming days.

When Moniak was activated on Monday, the Rockies sent Sterlin Thompson back to Triple-A Albuquerque. With Beck and Doyle waiting in the wings, the decisions are going to get tougher for the Rockies.

What To Do with Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle?

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Sending Thompson back to Triple-A was a relatively easy call. He slashed .232/.312/.377 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 27 games. Those are promising numbers for a rookie. But he has options remaining and the Rockies have better performing outfielders.

That’s the problem for Colorado when Beck and Doyle return — there are better performing outfielders than either of them.

Before Beck went on the IL, he was slashing .183/.227/.305 with a home run and 10 RBI in 30 games. Doyle was slashing .207/.279/.270 with one home run and four RBI in 43 games. While they’ve been gone the other outfield pieces have thrived.

Here are the slash lines for the four outfielders on the 26-man roster not named Mickey Moniak:

Jake McCarthy: .294/.335/.471, five home runs, 31 RBI.

Troy Johnston: .308/.374/.435, three home runs, 324 RBI.

Tyler Freeman: .280/.360/.375, three home runs, 20 RBI.

Cole Carrigg: .250/.377/.523, three home runs, eight RBI.

While the eye goes immediately to Carrigg, who is a rookie and is only played 13 games, he has hit more home runs than 13 games than Beck and Doyle have hit combined. While the temptation is to send a rookie back to the minor leagues in this situation, Carrigg may have done enough to this point to warrant a little rope.

The Rockies also have minor league options to consider. McCarthy has none. Johnston and Carrigg have three and Freeman has one. The problem is all of them have value to Colorado right now. So, what does Colorado do?

Believe it or not, both Becky and Doyle have minor league options. Colorado could option them to Albuquerque after their rehab assignments are over. But that’s unlikely.

There have been times in the past year in which both Doyle and Beck have been considered trade pieces. But their goal is to trade either of them, the Rockies need to play them to showcase them. That means Colorado would have to bite the bullet and option two players to Albuquerque, most likely Carrigg and catcher Braxton Fulford, as Colorado is carrying three catchers.

Not that either deserve it. It’s just the reality of what’s coming.