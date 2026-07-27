Kyle Karros Turning His Family’s Coors Field History Into His Own

Coors Field helped turn Eric Karros into one of the most dangerous visiting hitters in its history. More than two decades later, his son is beginning to make the ballpark his own.

Kyle Karros turned 24 on Sunday in the middle of a breakout season for the Colorado Rockies. The second-year third baseman entered the day batting .266 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs and a .798 OPS, a massive improvement from the .226/.308/.277 slash line he produced during his debut last season.

The familial bond makes his rise feel like the continuation of a story that started before he knew it was being written. Eric Karros recorded a .370/.419/.740 slash line with 21 home runs across 53 career games at Coors Field as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Medium.

Kyle does not need to replicate those gaudy numbers to create his own history in Denver. He only needs to continue showing that Colorado may have found their long-term answer at third base.

A Fifth-Round Pick Claims Third Base

Kyle Karros runs to second after a double in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies selected Karros in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB draft after three seasons at UCLA. An ankle injury helped push him down the board, but his first full professional season made the selection look valuable.

Karros won Northwest League MVP honors with High-A Spokane in 2024 after producing a .311/.390/.485 slash line with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs. He also earned a Minor League Gold Glove at third base, pairing a plus arm with enough agility to remain at the position despite his 6-foot-5 frame.

That defense accelerated his rise. Karros moved through Double-A and Triple-A in 2025 before reaching the Majors after only 237 minor league games. He recorded four outs above average and three defensive runs saved in 343.1 innings at third base according to Statcast, providing value even while his offense struggled.

The bat has begun to catch up with his glove.

Karros produced a 1.030 OPS in June before adding a .294/.407/.544 slash line through his first 81 plate appearances in July per Fangraphs. His average exit velocity has climbed from 87.9 mph last season to 89.6, while his hard-hit rate has risen from 33.7% to 42.4%. His .342 expected weighted on-base average also sits close to his .351 actual mark, suggesting the improvement has been supported by genuine improvement at the plate rather than luck.

Part of that growth has come from allowing his talent to flow naturally.

“Rather than playing to be perfect, I’m playing with some fire, playing with some edge,” Karros said to MLB.com after hitting a mammoth 457-foot, go-ahead home run against the San Francisco Giants earlier this month. “I’m playing to have a lot of fun.”

Karros still has more to prove. Two productive months does not guarantee that he will man the hot corner long term, and his nine home runs leave room for additional power to emerge. His .432 slugging percentage has already placed him among the more productive qualified third basemen, but his 6-foot-5 frame and home ballpark create reason to believe power could eventually become a larger part of his game.

But power does not need to define his game yet. Karros has already paired reliable defense with improved contact and the best offensive stretch of his young career, turning a fifth-round pick into a promising young player.

Eric Karros built his history in Colorado by tormenting the Rockies as a visitor. Kyle is beginning to create a different legacy, one that could keep his family name connected to Coors Field for years to come.