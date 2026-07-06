Kyle Karros’ Latest Rockies Heroics Shows His Incredible Progress

Every position is an audition for the Colorado Rockies in 2026.

President of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes are evaluating every facet of the organization, including what the previous regime left behind. Yes, the Rockies lost 100 or more games each of the last three seasons. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent lurking on the roster or in the minor league system.

One player that has carved out a future for himself with the Rockies is third baseman Kyle Karros. He assumed the third base job part-time last year after Ryan McMahon was traded to the New York Yankees. But with new baseball leadership nothing is guaranteed.

Guarantees come when a player produces like Karros did on Sunday. His three-run home run in the eighth inning of Colorado’s 7-6 over San Francisco pushed the Rockies to win No. 37, the same number the Giants have this season. It’s also the latest reason to believe he’s the future at the hot corner.

Kyle Karros’ Breakthrough

471 FEET KYLE KARROS YOU BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/vBmAjTZnE5 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 5, 2026

If the Rockies were thinking about finding a new third baseman at the start of the season those thoughts are done. After Sunday’s game he was slashing .263/.360/.426 in 86 games with seven home runs and 29 RBI.

But he’s been red-hot the last 30 games. In that span he’s slashed .352/.441/.625 with four home runs and 14 RBI. It’s the type of performance that should be reassuring to Rockies leadership that he has the chops to be an offensive asset at the position.

Karros wasn’t much for slug when he was a rookie last season. Called up in August, he shared time with Warming Bernabel at third base and finished the season with a slash of .226/.308/.277 with one home run and nine RBI in 43 games.

Before that, the 2023 fifth-round pick out of UCLA and the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Eric Karros was a quick study in the minor leagues. He only needed 36 games in rookie league and Class-A Fresno in 2023 to slash .285/.397/.331 with no home runs and 17 RBI.

He spent all of 2024 at High-A Spokane where he played 123 games and put himself on the map in the system with a slash of .311/.390/.485 with 15 home runs and 78 RBI. By then he was climbing the ladder of Top 30 prospects in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

That earned him a promotion to Double-A Hartford to start 2025, followed by a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque where he had a combined slash of .301/.398/.476 with six home runs and 26 RBI. He only played 16 games with Albuquerque before his promotion to the Majors last season.