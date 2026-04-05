Rockies Star Prospect Charlie Condon Missing Games After Cyst Removal

Colorado Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon hasn't been in action for the last three games.

The third baseman has been feeling some discomfort during his time at Triple-A Albuquerque.

Condon Had a Cyst Removed

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Although he didn't make the Opening Day roster, the 22-year-old is making his case that he will be in the majors sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Condon will need to ensure his health is in order before he proceeds, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

#Rockies No. 2 prospect 1B-OF Charlie Condon is missing his third straight game at Triple-A @ABQTopes. He had a cyst removed, and should be back in the next couple of games, the Rox announced. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) April 5, 2026

The upside of this injury is that it won't rob him of too many games. Condon is expected to be back in the lineup sooner rather than later. Condon has been hitting well with Alburquerque in the last five games. He's already hit two home runs and continues to stay aggressive at the plate.

Condon also had a very successful spring training. He slashed .385/.457/.718 with three home runs, four doubles, and nine RBI through 20 games. What is the plan that the Rockies have in mind? It's simple. The team wants their top prospect to continue to develop in the farm system. Colorado doesn't feel the need to rush him and have his confidence waver if he doesn't produce. We know the level of scrutiny it can come with when a top prospect doesn't produce right away.

We know for sure that Condon will make his debut at some point this season. If he continues to hit this well and stay injury-free, it will definitely happen. Injuries are always taken into consideration because they can occur at any time. Condon had suffered hand and wrist injuries. The Rockies are doing right by him. Professionalism, patience, and discipline go a long way.

Condon is the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. It's the same season he won the Golden Spikes Award. The Arizona Fall League is where players have the right opportunity to thrive and show what they can do on the field. Condon performed exceptionally well last season in Arizona.

Prospects like Condon and Ethan Holliday are the future for this Rockies franchise. They're in the minors working on their craft. Something exciting will be coming to Coors Field, whether it's later this season or next season. Fans must be patient. Losing is never a good feeling, but teams have to go through the rain before seeing the sun.

The Rockies will be contenders someday, not just with good drafting but also with smart development and trade acquisitions. There are still more pieces to fill for the Rockies to become elite.