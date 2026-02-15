Don’t Overlook T.J. Rumfield in Rockies’ Opening Day First Base Battle
The Colorado Rockies' first base situation last season wasn't the best, as former first-round draft pick Michael Toglia took a massive step back, resulting in him no longer being with the franchise. Looking ahead to 2026, the Rockies turn to several first base candidates for optimism.
This spring training has been revealed to be the time for Colorado to find its new first baseman. With nothing to lose, here are the candidates who stand out: Troy Johnston, acquired off waivers from Miami; Blaine Crim; Edouard Julien; and Charlie Condon. Yet there is one dark horse to watch.
Keep Tabs on T.J. Rumfield
The Rockies traded right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli to the New York Yankees in exchange for former 12th-round draft pick T.J. Rumfield. Colorado invited Rumfield to spring training, as the non-roster invitee looks to make a statement and chip away at his chances of making the MLB.
In his minor league career, Rumfield has begun to find his power at the plate, primarily at the Triple-A level. In 2024, Rumfield hit 15 home runs and held a .292 batting average in 114 games, collecting 26 doubles, 71 RBIs, and rarely striking out.
Last season, spending the entire season at the Triple-A level, Rumfield showed improvement, hitting 16 home runs, with a .285 batting average and an OPS of .825, remaining very consistent in his numbers. He also hit 31 doubles and drove in 87 RBIs.
The trade to acquire Rumfield could pan out immediately for the Rockies, especially if he stands out at camp. According to Rockies President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta, the franchise is going to give Rumfield a real chance at competing for a roster spot for 2026.
"He's hit right-handed pitching, he's hung in there against left-handed pitching too," DePodesta said via Baseball on Fanatics View.
"We think he's got some power in there; he's a big physical guy. We'll give him an opportunity; he hasn't had the chance yet to do it at the Major League level, and he's going to need to earn that chance with us, but he's going to have every opportunity to."
Johnston seems like the clear standout option for Colorado to play first base this season, at least to begin, given his MLB experience, but Rumfield might not have much more to prove in the minors before he's given the chance to shine and showcase himself in the show.