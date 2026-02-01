Every Transaction Rockies Made as New Leadership Pushes for Respectability
The Colorado Rockies had to make changes after a third straight 100-loss season, which included a franchise-worst 119 losses in 2025.
Now, the direction of the franchise is up to new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. Manager Warren Schaeffer is no longer the interim boss. He’s in charge full-time.
The new front office didn’t make huge free agent moves. Many of their moves were designed to recalibrate the organization long term and part ways with some of the mistakes or missed opportunities of the Bill Schmidt era.
Here is every transaction the Rockies have made as of Feb. 1 and since they set their roster after the World Series, with analysis and context on what it means for the season ahead.
Free Agents
Free Agents Rockies Acquired
Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen.
Position Players: INF Willi Castro.
Lorenzen will slide into the Colorado rotation as a second or third starter. He began his career as a reliever but has been a full-time starting pitcher since 2022. He spent last season with Kansas City where he went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA in 27 games, including 26 starts.
Castro has a bit more security after he signed a two-year deal with the Rockies in January. The versatile infielder and outfielder spent last season with the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs, where he batted .226 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. The Rockies have him listed as an outfielder, but he can also play multiple infield positions. He will also play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, which means he'll be absent from part of spring training in Scottsdale.
Rockies Free Agents Lost
Pitchers: None
Position Players: SS Orlando Arcia, 1B Michael Toglia.
Arcia signed with the Minnesota Twins in the offseason. The Rockies picked him up off waivers midway through the season to add depth to their infield, where they had experienced several injuries. He never really fit and his bat has been in decline the past couple of seasons.
Toglia was a former first round pick for Colorado, but his bat plummeted in 2025 and DePodesta made the decision to put him through the waivers process in November. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds in January on a minor league contract and is assigned to their Triple-A affiliate in Louisville.
Rockies Free Agents Available
Pitchers: RHP Germán Márquez
Position Players: 2B Thairo Estrada, 2B Kyle Farmer
Losing Marquez is a big deal when it comes to Rockies history. He signed with the organization as an international free agent out of Venezuela, made his Major League debut with Colorado in 2016 and in 10 seasons he went 68-72 with a 4.67 ERA. He missed significant time with an elbow injury in 2023 and 2024, and last season he went 3-16 with a 6.70 ERA. He has yet to find a home, but he will play with Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.
The Rockies declined the option on Estrada’s contract and allowed him to become a free agent. Injuries were a huge issue last season as he played in only 39 games and slashed .253/.285/.370 with three home runs and 21 RBI. Farmer played 97 games for the Rockies in 2025 and he slashed .227/.280/.365 with eight home runs and 31 RBI.
Trades
Players Rockies Acquired Via Trade
Pitchers: LHP Brennan Bernardino, RHP Jake Brooks, RHP Pierson Ohl
Position Players: CF Jake McCarthy, 2B Edouard Julien, 1B T.J. Rumfield.
Bernardino has the distinction of being the first trade made in the DePodesta era. He’s been a workhorse reliever in Boston the past three seasons, with 167 appearances with a 3.46 ERA. He also went 10-7. Brooks is a former UCLA star who hadn’t played above Double-A in the Miami organization before he arrived in January. Ohl pitched in 14 games last season for Minnesota, where he went 0-3 with a 5.10 ERA. He and Bernardino should be bullpen candidates, with Bernardino almost assured of an opening-day roster spot given his track record.
McCarthy had a .260/.324/.381 in parts of five seasons with Arizona and can play multiple outfield positions. With 431 MLB games, he’s going to be hard to unseat for a fourth or fifth outfielder role on opening day. Julien played first base and second base in Minnesota and slashed .232/.336/.382 in three seasons. He’s depth for an infield that now has multiple options up the middle. Rumfield could be an intriguing player to watch in spring training. The former Yankees farmhand slashed .285/.378/.447 with 16 home runs and 87 RBI last year at Triple-A. He could push for playing time at the MLB level after five seasons in the minors.
Players Rockies Lost Via Trade
Pitchers: LHP Ryan Rolison, RHP Bradley Blalock, RHP Josh Grosz, RHP Angel Chivilli, RHP Jace Kaminska
Position Players: None.
The Rockies didn’t trade a single position player in the offseason. Rolison is the most notable name on the list. A former first-round pick who never caught on at the Major League level, he was designated for assignment and then traded to Atlanta. He’s now with the Chicago Cubs. He was 1-0 with a 7.02 ERA in 31 games last season.
Blalock went 2-6 with a a 9.36 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) with Colorado in 2025. The Rockies traded him after the designated him for assignment. Chivilli went 1-5 with a 7.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances in 2025. Grosz and Kaminska had never played in the Majors when they were traded.
Player Moves
Players Rockies Outrighted, Waived, Claimed or Non-Tendered
Waived: RHP Anthony Molina, C Drew Romo
Outrighted: 3B Warming Bernabel
Designated for Assignment: LHP Ryan Rolison, 1B Michael Toglia, RHP Garrett Acton, RF Yanquiel Fernández, RHP Bradley Blalock.
Non-tendered contracts: None.
Released: RHP Roansy Contreras
Claimed off Waivers: OF Troy Johnston, RHP Garrett Acton, RHP Keegan Thompson
The most notable move is Bernabel, who earned a well-deserved call up in July after the Rockies traded Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees. He made a splash in the lineup and was able to play both first base and third base. But he was squeezed out by the development of Kyle Karros at third base and the emergence of Blaine Crim at first base. He signed with the Washington Nationals on a minor league deal.
Fernández was a recent move. He is still going through the waiver process and there is a chance that Colorado could retain him. He doesn't have the service time to refuse an assignment to the minor leagues should he clear waivers.
Acton had a curious offseason. DFA’ed by Tampa Bay, Colorado picked him up in November off waivers. Colorado then DFA’ed him in January.
Contracts Rockies Selected
Pitchers: RHP Gabriel Hughes, LHP Welinton Herrera.
Position Players: OF Sterlin Thompson.
All three players had their contracts selected by Colorado so they could be protected from the Rule 5 draft in December. Of the three, Herrera has the most to gain by being on the 40-man roster.
The left-hander is coming off a sharp 2025 in which he went 5-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 52 relief appearances. He struck out 99 and walked 25 in 64.2 innings. Colorado needs young relievers. Herrera probably needs one more year as he hasn’t pitched higher than Double-A. But, being on the 40-man roster, he’ll get a shot to impress everyone at spring training.
Players Rockies Selected in Rule 5 Draft
Pitchers: RHP RJ Petit, RHP TJ Shook
Position Players: None.
Petit was the only player the Rockies selected in the Major League portion of the draft, which meant they had to place Petit on the 40-man roster and he's now a candidate to make the 26-man opening day roster.
The 6’8”, 300-pound right-hander is coming off a huge season in the minor leagues in Detroit, as he went 10-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 47 games. He went 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA at Triple-A Toledo. He can carve out a place in the bullpen. If he can’t, the Rockies have to offer him back to Detroit.
Players Rockies Lost in Rule 5 Draft
Pitchers: RHP Luke Taggart, RHP Bryan Mena, RHP Brady Hill
Position Players: None.
All three players the Rockies lost were in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft, which meant they were not placed on any 40-man roster and were assigned to the minor league affiliates of the Detroit Tigers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals respectively.
Rockies Signed to Minor League Contracts
The Rockies have signed many players to minor league contracts since the start of November. Many of them will be at Major League spring training.
Pitchers: LHP Adam Laskey, LHP Parker Mushinski, RHP Eiberson Castellano, RHP John Brebbia, RHP Ryan Miller
Position Players: LF Drew Avans, SS William Ferrufino, SS Chad Stevens, 3B Nicky Lopez, SS Vimael Machín, C Brett Sullivan, 2B Jack O'Dowd
International Free Agents
The Rockies signed these players as international free agents when the international signing period began on Jan. 15. Most will start their professional careers this year in the Dominican Summer League.
Pitchers: RHP Juan Villamizar, RHP Anderson Franco, RHP Christopher Green, RHP Ismael Contreras, RHP Rafael Quezada, RHP Yeremi Mendez, RHP Johander Barrios, RHP Miguel Vargas, LHP Dilan Lopez, RHP Kalhey Chan, RHP Emanuel Mejia, RHP Jean Nino, RHP Alejandro Martinez, RHP Brandol Fernandez, RHP Luis Martinez, RHP Yenderberth Rivas.
Position Players: SS Emil Perez, SS Jendry Guaraco, SS Richard De Los Santos, C Jose Gudino, SS Omar Marrugo, OF Gemerson Blanco, SS Amaury De Leon, SS Maiker Ramirez, C Douglas Veliz, SS Yhoscar Perez.