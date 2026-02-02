Rockies Starting Pitcher Named X-Factor for Rotation in Desperate Need of Depth
When Paul DePodesta was hired as the new president of baseball operations for the Colorado Rockies, he was tasked with turning around an organization that lost 100-plus games for the third straight season.
As far as the roster goes, anything and everything was on the table for the Rockies this offseason when it came to putting together a roster for the 2026 season. DePodesta, however, was in no rush to make any big decisions without going through the entire roster.
The moves have been few and far between so far, which isn't surprising. When it comes to the starting rotation, there are a couple of options as the x-factor for manager Warren Schaeffer and one MLB writer believes it'll be someone who is coming back from an injury.
Rockies Pitching X-Factor Is a Bounce Back Candidate
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted each team's Opening Day starting rotations and when it came to Colorado, his x-factor was a right-hander, Ryan Feltner, who had his 2025 season cut short with an injury.
"Right-hander Ryan Feltner had a 4.49 ERA in 162.1 innings during the 2024 season, but was limited to just 30.1 innings last season while battling back and shoulder issues. Still only 29 years old and with club control through 2028, he has legitimate breakout potential in a staff that can use all the help it can get even after signing Michael Lorenzen,'' Reuter wrote.
During his time with the Rockies, Feltner has been healthy for just one season, in 2024. He made 30 starts that year, going 3-10 with a 4.49 ERA in 162.1 innings pitched with a career-high 2.7 K/BB ratio. Last season, he was limited to six starts before being shut down with injuries. If he's healthy, there is no reason to expect him not to have a bounce-back season.
The rest of the rotation predicted by Reuter has Kyle Freeland at the top of it with newly-signed Michael Lorenzen slotting in at No. 2. Youngster Chase Dollander, along with Tanner Gordon, are predicted to round out the rotation and be sandwiched around Feltner. Other options include Antonio Senzatela, McCade Brown, Carson Palmquist and Gabriel Hughes.
There are going to be questions surrounding Colorado's rotation going into spring training and the regular season. Adding Lorenzen supply's Schaeffer, another veteran behind Freeland and a trade piece come the deadline for a contender who is looking for rotation depth for the stretch run. Feltner returning when healthy could really be an x-factor for a rotation that will take any good news it can get in 2026.