Biggest Unresolved Issue Facing the Rockies Prior to Opening Day

Opening Day is just around the corner in Major League Baseball, and the Colorado Rockies still have one major question looming over the roster. Can this pitching staff hold up?

The end of the 2025 season showed the Rockies finishing with their worst year in the organization and the culmination of three consecutive years with more than 100 losses. There was no question that the team needed reorganization in several areas.

The Rockies posted one of the worst team ERAs in all of baseball last year, and the front office, amid many changes, has finally made some clear efforts to reshape the rotation. Veterans were brought in, roles were shuffled and camp was a time for players to fight for their position.

The question remains: Is this group truly improved, or just different?

Starting Rotation Still in Question

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The starting rotation is relatively clear through four, but the fifth position remains murky at best. Barring any last-minute surprises, the rotation should consist of Kyle Freeland, Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, and Tomoyuki Sugano.

The fifth spot is still a battle, and that is a stretch of a description as neither Chase Dollander nor Ryan Feltner has really stood out as a clear leader. In their matchup against the Mariners, neither one made it a full four innings, and neither put up good numbers.

Nearly every starting pitcher has shown the same underlying issues during their time at the Cactus League — struggling to limit baserunners and avoid big innings.

Traffic On the Bases Continues

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Kyle Freeland has been effective on the surface, which is why he has earned the start on Opening Day yet again this year. During his play in Arizona, he posted a 1.80 ERA, but a 1.40 WHIP and three walks in 5.0 innings. These numbers show traffic still remains a factor when he’s on the mound.

Michael Lorenzen has struggled significantly. That may be an understatement. He has a 14.29 ERA and 3.00 WHIP, allowing 11 hits and six walks in 5.2 innings. Now, this is a small sample size, but the numbers are not encouraging.

Jose Quintana pitched just 4.1 innings, allowing six walks, which led to a 2.54 WHIP. He did have encouraging strikeout numbers.

Chase Dollander has logged more innings than most of them, given that he is vying for that fifth spot in the rotation. Over 14 innings of work, he has a 1.79 WHIP (18 hits, 7 walks). Again, highlighting that traffic is a concern.

Ryan Feltner has been on the mound for 11.2 innings where he has allowed 24 baserunners (14 hits, 10 walks) and has a 2.06 WHIP.

Across the board, this is not an isolated issue. This is systemic within the organization and still a big issue facing the team.

Coors Field Will Magnify the Problem

General view of Coors Field | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pitching is difficult in any environment, but at Coors Field, it is extreme. This is evident in the team falling at the very bottom of nearly every pitching metric in 2025 across MLB. This makes the Rockies’ current issues even more of a challenge.

The altitude in Denver reduces pitch movement. Breaking balls don’t have the same sharpness, and fastballs stay flatter. Command and location aren’t optional; the margin of error is very small. With Colorado struggling in Arizona, this isn’t looking good for taking the field in the Mile High City.

The consequences of this weakness will be amplified once the team starts regular-season play. What might be a routine fly ball in another park will turn into extra-base hits in Coors Field's expansive outfield.

Combine that with the sheer number of baserunners allowed, and it will turn into another disastrous season for the team.

The park rewards contact and punishes pitchers for inefficiency. Minimizing traffic and consistent execution will be key. Until the Rockies can throw strikes, limit free passes, and finish innings, the small mistakes will turn into big problems.

The Bottom Line: The Concern is Still the Same

The Rockies made moves to reshape their pitching staff in the offseason, but they may not have been enough. Too many baserunners, too little control and not enough ability to escape innings cleanly.

Until the organization can get a hold of these struggles, the biggest issue facing Colorado will remain the unanswered questions of the pitching staff.