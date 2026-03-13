‘Blatantly Obvious’ Reason Rockies Reliever Zach Agnos is Having Great Spring

Zach Agnos is one of the many Colorado Rockies pitchers that struggled last season.

As a rookie in 2025 he went 1-3 with a 6.61 ERA in 30 games of relief. He struck out 19, walked 17 and allowed 23 earned runs in 31.1 innings. This spring he’s getting a fresh start.

New leadership is trying to turn over a new leaf when it comes to pitching at Coors Field. New president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes are trying to instill a new philosophy and attitude when it comes to pitching in Colorado. It’s up to manager Warren Schaeffer to implement it.

In spring training, Agnos has become a poster boy for Colorado’s new way of doing things.

Zach Agnos’ Huge Spring

"Ags has been an incredible standout in this camp. I think it's blatantly obvious to anybody who's been watching spring training games."



A look at the right-hander’s spring training numbers reveals a much different pitcher. In five games he has no ERA, has allowed two hits and one walk in 5.1 innings and has struck out six. Batters are hitting just .111 against him and he has a hold.

The switch has been flipped. To Schaeffer, it’s blatantly obvious why.

“Ags has been an incredible standout in this camp. I think it’s been blatantly obvious to anyone that has been watching spring training games,” Schaeffer said to outlets covering the team in Scottsdale, Ariz., including Guerrila Sports. “He stands out because he’s been attacking the strike zone — period. And relentlessly. Getting ahead of hitters, putting the count in his advantage on a consistent basis and then putting hitters away.”

It’s not the easiest thing to judge a team by its ERA or record in spring training. But, the worst team in baseball last season had one of the worst staff ERAs on record last season, as it was 5.97. The ERA for the starters was over 6.00.

Agnos isn’t the only one that’s giving Colorado what it wants in camp. Other pitchers are doing it, too. They’ve gotten the message. This is how the Rockies want to do things, and if you do, they believe success will follow. And it comes down to one thing that he wants his pitchers do to early against every hitter they face.

“It’s no secret. We’re trying to get ahead [of the hitter],” Schaeffer said. “Because every time you get ahead and you stay ahead hitters have a tendency to chase. You’re in a way better position to succeed if you get ahead, and we have a lot of guys that if they make that step, their numbers and our success will go through the roof.”