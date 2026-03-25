Colorado Rockies Make 26-Man Roster Official Ahead of Opening Day

The time is now. Fans are hopeful that the changes Paul DePodesta has brought to the Colorado Rockies will be fruitful in the win column. Let’s be honest, though, no one is expecting the Rockies to be a serious contender this year. Some positive improvement would certainly be welcomed.

Colorado will start their season on the road against the Miami Marlins on Friday, March 27. Given that the MLB moved the Opening Day matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees up to Wednesday, teams had to have their rosters set before the first pitch.

The Rockies had to make a few moves to get their 26-man roster finalized.

Colorado Rockies 26-Man Roster

Here is the Rockies 26-man roster for Opening Day:

Pitchers (13): Zach Agnos, Chase Dollander, Ryan Feltner, Jimmy Herget, Jaden Hill, Michael Lorenzen, Juan Mejia, Antonio Senzatela, Tomoyuki Sugano, Victor Vodnik, Brennan Bernardino, Kyle Freeland, Jose Quintana

Catchers (2): Hunter Goodman, Brett Sullivan

Infielders (4): Edouard Julien, Kyle Karros, TJ Rumfield, Ezequiel Tovar

Outfielders (4): Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle, Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak

Bench/Utility (3): Willi Castro, Troy Johnston, Ryan Ritter

10-day IL (3): Blaine Crim (left oblique strain), Tyler Freeman (back tightness/inflammation), Zac Veen (illness/right knee contusion)

15-day IL (2): McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain)

60-day IL (3): Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair)

In order to make room on the roster Seth Halvorsen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque and pitcher Keegan Thompson was designated for assignment.

Notably, there are nine players on the roster who are making their first appearance on an Opening Day roster: Zach Agnos, Chase Dollander, Jaden Hill, Juan Mejia, Brett Sullivan, Kyle Karros, TJ Rumfield, Troy Johnston and Ryan Ritter.

The two most seasoned veterans on the roster will be left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana who is entering his 15th MLB campaign and left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland who will begin his 10th season. Freeland will also be the Opening Day starter for the fifth time.

The Rockies are scheduled to face the Miami Marlins on Friday with a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch. After completing the three-game series in Miami, the Rockies will head to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays for three games. Colorado will return to Coors Field for the 2026 Home Opener on Friday, April 3 at 5:10 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia Phillies.