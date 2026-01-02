Cool Stat Reveals One Awesome Memory from Rockies’ Awful 2025 Season
Trying to find silver linings from the 2025 Colorado Rockies season is a difficult one. Few want to look back on a 119-loss season.
Many have already put the third straight season of 100 or more losses for Colorado in the rear-view mirror and are focused on the future. That included a massive front office overhaul by ownership that included the hiring of Paul DePodesta to be the new president of baseball operations, who in turn hired former Rockies assistant GM Josh Byrnes away from the Los Angeles Dodgers to be the team’s general manager. For continuity, they opted to keep interim manager Warren Schaeffer as the team’s full-time skipper.
Yet, there was some good that came out of the 2025 season. In fact, one game stood out.
The Rockies’ Cool 2025 Stat
Amid a terrible season, Aug. 1 stood out, though it didn’t look like it would as the Rockies game with the Pittsburgh Pirates got underway. In the first inning, Colorado gave up nine runs to fall so far behind the Pirates that a comeback seemed impossible.
Instead, the Rockies not only made a run at the Pirates, but the won the game, 17-16, in an epic comeback that put Colorado on the right side of the highlight packages for once. It was also historic.
MLB.com’s Sarah Langs put together a cool stat for each team in 2025. There wasn’t much to choose from, so the game’s top historian and statistician picked that game for its excitement and its history.
Per Langs and the Elias Sports Bureau, Colorado became the sixth team to win after allowing at least nine runs in the first inning in MLB history. The list is short and it goes all the way back to 1884, which is before what is considered the game’s modern era.
The Rockies joined Cleveland on Aug. 23, 2006, the Phillies on June 8, 1989, the Phillies on Sept. 30, 1913, the Reds on May 17, 1896, and the Cleveland Blues on June 21, 1884.
That win happened to be No. 29 of the season for the Rockies. One could also consider it to be an important one. At the time, the Rockies were pacing to lose more games than the 121 the Chicago White Sox lost in 2024, who set the record for worst record in baseball history. Without that comeback on Aug. 1, the Rockies would have had 120 losses and practically no margin of error to avoid, at best, tying the White Sox.
So, that win wasn’t just an amazing comeback. It was a game the Rockies should have lost and one that helped keep them from making the worst kind of MLB history.