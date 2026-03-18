Ezequiel Tovar’s WBC Showing Earns High Praise From Rockies Skipper

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar reached the top of the mountain by helping Team Venezuela win the World Baseball Classic over a powerhouse Team USA, 3-2.

Tovar is a tremendous athlete who is playing with a lot of heart and passion. He has been named to the WBC All-Tournament team. At 24, he's the first Rockies player to accomplish this achievement.

After leading the World Champions in OPS (1.147), Venezuela’s Ezequiel Tovar has been named to the WBC All-Tournament Team.



Tovar, 23, becomes the first to be honored while a member of the Colorado Rockies. pic.twitter.com/rmzlealmY4 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) March 18, 2026

Tovar is waking up today, and he is one happy man who has made his country and his family proud. There's also another person in the Colorado organization whom Tovar is making proud, and he is supporting Tovar throughout his success.

Rockies Manager Admires the Success of Tovar

Venezuela shortstop Ezequiel Tovar | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Colorado fans are taking notice of Tovar's performance this month. The rising infielder is looking better, and he's growing in front of their eyes.

The Rockies skipper, Warren Schaeffer, is busy deciding how to put the roster intact for Opening Day. However, he's not too busy to appreciate and admire what he's seeing from his rising star shortstop.

"This is a really cool opportunity," Schaeffer said. "It's been so fun for me to watch Tovi play. The emotion that he is showing. The success that he's having. We all know what Tovi can do in Denver. It's just nice for the outside world to see him; everybody gets eyes on him, and I'm really happy for him and his family."

#Rockies Warren Schaeffer on his shortstop Ezequiel Tovar shining on the WBC stage for Venezuela:



“We all know in Denver what Tovi can do. It's just nice for the outside world to see him, everybody get eyes on him and I'm really happy for him and his family.” pic.twitter.com/r6ZdRZ3M2j — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) March 18, 2026

Tovar's main asset is his defense. Before the injuries crept up on him in 2024, he led all MLB shortstops in total chances (676) and double plays (113), while recording 9 defensive runs saved and a 1.9 dWAR. Due to his sensational defensive abilities, he won a Gold Glove.

As for his offense, the 2026 season looks better than previous seasons. We understand it's the World Baseball Classic, but effort and opportunities count no matter where the game is being played.

Tovar finishes the World Baseball Classic, slashing .471/.500/1.147 with eight hits, three doubles, and two stolen bases. Tovar has 51 career home runs with 158 RBIs and a lifetime .258 hitter. He finished the 2025 season with nine home runs. However, if he stays healthy, he can reach as many as 20 home runs.

His spring training numbers haven't been all that pleasant. In 14 at-bats, he's hitting .214 with one home run, four RBIs, and three hits. In his case, we should give him the benefit of the doubt and see how he responds upon returning to camp after winning a title for Venezuela.

In this moment, we should see a player carry a lot of confidence and a positive attitude into the locker room and achieve more success with the Rockies.