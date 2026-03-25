Fast-Rising Rockies Prospect Gets Bold 2026 MLB Prediction

One question facing the Colorado Rockies entering spring training was which prospects were going to make the Opening Day roster. This offseason, the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, made some moves to bring in some free agents and a trade to acquire outfielder Jake McCarthy from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

One prospect who had a lot of eyes on him this spring was infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon. He had a shot to make the Opening Day roster for Friday night's opener in South Florida against the Miami Marlins. However, last week the Rockies announced that he was going to begin the season in the minors. It feels like it's just a matter of time before he makes his MLB debut at some point this season.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports made one bold prediction for each MLB team ahead of Opening Day and his prediction for Colorado banks on Condon making his debut sooner rather than later this year.

Rockies Prospect Charlie Condon Gets Bold Preseason Prediction

Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Condon, the Rockies' No. 2-ranked prospect, will begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque. That didn't stop Axisa from predicting that he'll finish second in Colorado in home runs when the season ends in September.

"A big spring training wasn't enough to win Condon, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 Draft, a spot on the Opening Day roster. That said, Condon has made real strides at the plate and it would be a surprise if he doesn't make his MLB debut this summer. For this bold prediction, I'll say Condon gets called up early enough in the season to finish second on the team in home runs behind Hunter Goodman (or maybe Mickey Moniak). Condon's thing is big-time power and he tends to hit home runs in bunches. The Rockies and their fans need something to feel good about. Condon coming up and hitting the ball out of the park on the regular would qualify,'' Axisa wrote.

Unseating Goodman feels like a tall task, considering he's beginning the season in the minors, but Condon coming up and pushing him would be something manager Warren Schaeffer would welcome. Playing at Coors Field would also help someone with the power Condon has.

This is going to be a season where DePodesta and the Rockies want to see progress from a team that lost 119 games last season. Having some of their prospects step up and make strides would be a step in the right direction. There is a different feeling around the organization after the moves that were made since the end of last season.