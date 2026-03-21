Warren Schaeffer Defends Rockies Decision to Send Down Charlie Condon

The Colorado Rockies made a decision that was being held over their heads all spring. The first base position has been an area of interest for the Rockies, as many players were fighting for the opening day role. It has been revealed that the 70th overall prospect in the MLB, Charlie Condon, won't be the answer for now.

Condon had an outstanding spring training for the Rockies, hitting well over .300 at the plate in 36 at-bats, including three home runs and driving in nine RBIs. The first round draft pick from 2024 is well on his way to the majors, and it could very well happen this year, just not now.

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Blaine Crim has been ruled out for the start of the season, as Colorado will pivot to their recent trade acquisition, T.J. Rumfield, to play first base to begin the year, alongside Troy Johnston, signed this offseason.

Warren Schaeffer Defends Rockies Decision

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer (34) walks to the dugout after speaking with the home plate umpire. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer got a taste of what Condon will bring to the organization in the future, whether that be this year or next. Just because Condon won't start the season on the MLB roster doesn't mean this organization doesn't believe in him, as Schaeffer broke down to Guerilla Sports on X.

"Everything we saw from him in spring training, we loved. Everything," Schaeffer said. "Great work ethic, no entitlement at all, goes about his business the right way, every day. He wants to improve every day."

"Watching him work in our individual skill development hour, he's everything you want from a top prospect. Go play, go get more at-bats at the high levels, and he's going to have a very, very bright future."

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer (34) watches his team. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The plan for the Rockies this season has become clearer when looking at the moves they've made this offseason, and that's to be led by veterans in the locker room and on the field. That can be seen in the starting rotation and the signings of position players.

Condon had made his way to Double-A last season and played in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game in Nov of 2025. The goal that Schaeffer and the organization have in mind involves Condon fighting his way to the Triple-A level before getting to take some cracks in the MLB.

As for the Colorado opening day roster, things are starting to come into form. If Condon starts in Triple-A, don't be surprised if the Rockies want to test him later this season in the majors.