Jake McCarthy Emerging as One of Rockies’ Best Offseason Additions

The Colorado Rockies kept busy this offseason, whether that was making trades, signing free agents, or cutting long-time players from last year's roster. Some of the bigger-name additions are Michael Lorenzen, Troy Johnston, and Willi Castro.

One addition that could make the Rockies appear to be the winners of the trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks is Jake McCarthy, who has been thriving this spring training. The former Diamondback may have just needed a change of scenery to unlock his potential.

McCarthy's Spring Training Breakdown

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy (31) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

So far this spring, McCarthy holds a slash of .381/.417/.571. For a player who has been a career .260 hitter, McCarthy is off on the right foot heading into 2026. For the Rockies, they're going to need several players to begin the season firing on all cylinders.

On Saturday the Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a spring training matchup, which featured McCarthy leading off and collecting one hit, one walk, scoring two runs, and collecting three RBIs. He even made a sliding catch to rob a base hit.

Doyle and McCarthy making it look easy 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/RThVA9hJZ8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 8, 2026

Acquiring McCarthy for the Rockies was a move to give them more speed on the bases and have better defense in the outfield. McCarthy has never really been known for his power, and his contact has been respectable, but they could never have thought he'd be off to the start he is now when they finalized the deal.

Last season was by far the worst season in McCarthy's career since making his MLB debut back in 2021. In 67 games, McCarthy had a -0.7 WAR with a .204 AVG and a .591 OPS. Thinking optimistically, it was that season that opened this new opportunity for a player who just needed more consistent at-bats.

McCarthy has the skills to be an above-average player for the Rockies this season. Way back when, McCarthy finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting and, in his only season playing 100 games or more (2024), hit .285 with eight home runs, drove in 56, and stole 25 bases. A good track record.

While his name might not be as big as other offseason additions, McCarthy is on the right track to help get the Rockies rebuild back on the right track. If anything, it will show fans what McCarthy is capable of in a low-pressure environment in Colorado, while remaining healthy for the majority of the season.