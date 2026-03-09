First Base Battle of Ages Brewing Between Pair of Rockies Prospects

Last year, the Colorado Rockies were, well, not good. There were some individual highlights, like catcher Hunter Goodman, but the Rockies are trying to find other pieces of the puzzle to make the organization not the laughing stock of baseball.

It was a rough year for Colorado, which includes their first baseman Michael Togila who finished the year batting under .200, which ultimately led the organization to designate him for assignment. With Togila's issues at the plate, a position battle opened up for a pair of prospects: Charlie Condon and TJ Rumfield.

At this point in the year, the initial thought regarding a team's roster would be that the starting battle would be over. Well, not necessarily in this case. Condon and Rumfield are both having impressive performances throughout spring training.

While neither have yet to take a swing against big league pitchers, there is one that has worked his way up the ranks of the minors and spent all of 2025 in Triple-A. If the decision were to come today, it would have to be Rumfield, but there is still plenty of time for that to change as the two are neck and neck in the final weeks of pre-season.

Condon vs. Rumfield

Feb 17, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees T.J. Rumfield poses for a photo during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | New York Yankees Photos via Imagn Images

Condon is a familiar face to all of the loyal Rockies fans within their organization, as they drafted him back in 2024, and he has been in their pipeline ever since. By the end of 2025, Condon worked his way up to Double-A, but he wasn't as solid as a major league team would need, as he finished the year batting .235.

Despite not thriving in Double-A, Condon has taken spring training in stride, as he has batted over .420 in 12 games with a trio of home runs and six runs batted in.

Rumfield on the other hand, is new to the organization as he was acquired in a trade from the New York Yankees less than two months ago, and he spent plenty of time in their farm system, including all of 202,5 where he was in Triple-A.

Rumfield has spent a lot of time working through the minor league system, and by the time he entered Triple-A, he was ready to light every pitcher up, which he did. He played 138 games, slashing .285/.378/.447 with an unfathomable stat line. Rumfield tallied up 87 RBI, 16 home runs, 70 drawn walks, and 31 doubles.

Throughout his time with Colorado (during training), he has played in 10 games and hit four homers while batting .350. If the decision were to be made today, Rumfield would earn the start, while Condon would head to Triple-A.

There are a few weeks left before the Rockies kick their season off, so there is plenty of time before anything official has to be determined. But, it looks like Colorado won the trade with the New York Yankees, and they have their first baseman with Rumfield.