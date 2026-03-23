Five Rockies Camp Updates That Impact the Start of the 2026 Season

The Colorado Rockies are near opening day, under new leadership and with a handful of new faces to help lead the way for 2026. And with the new leadership comes difficult, yet necessary, decisions that must be made.

Some of those decisions have already been made with spring training coming to a close. The most prominent is filled with roster moves, including who will begin the season in the minor leagues after not showcasing enough in major league camp.

Additionally, the Rockies were dealt a big blow from one of their pitchers they were looking forward to seeing in uniform this upcoming season.

4 Players Assigned to Minor League Assignments to Begin Season

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nicky Lopez (7) looks for the ball. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

As reported by Colorado's Club Information on X (formerly Twitter), four players, all of which with MLB experience, will begin their season in the minors, with one already meant to report to Triple-A Albuquerque.

1. C Braxton Fulford

2. INF Nicky Lopez

3. LHP Parker Mushinski

4. INF Chad Stevens

Braxton Fulford held down the backup catcher role last season behind Hunter Goodman, but his spring wasn't good enough to make the roster for the beginning of the year. Instead, Brett Sullivan will get the chance to start the season as the backup catcher.

General view of a sunset behind Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nicky Lopez was signed this winter with Colorado, but he will start in the minors as well. He's the kind of player who can come up and help when needed, especially if there is an injury in the infield.

Parker Mushinski got hit hard this spring and with the bullpen seemingly controlled, perhaps he will find his way to the majors at some point in 2026, primarily for depth.

Chad Stevens needs to take some time in the minors to work on his contact to the baseball. His time in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angeles didn't go well in 2025, and this spring didn't help his case.

Rule 5 Pick RJ Petit Out for Season

Colorado Rockies pitcher RJ Petit (58) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

As reported by MLB.com's Thomas Harding, Rule 5 pickup from the Detroit Tigers, RHP RJ Petit, has been ruled out for the 2026 campaign.

"Dr. Keith Meister performed a Tommy John surgery with an internal brace on the right elbow of Rockies RHP RJ Petit on Friday in Dallas," Harding wrote on X.

So long as he recovers well from his surgery, Petit will be fine to report back to the Rockies in 2027, should the franchise wish to take a chance on him post surgery.