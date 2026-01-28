Four Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for Rockies Upcoming 2026 Campaign
The Colorado Rockies have two choices this year: accept defeat or win some games. Easier said than done, but it's where the ballclub is at after their disastrous 2025 season.
The Rockies have never been known to be a top-performing franchise in Major League Baseball, and claiming that title would likely take several more years. Having said that, they have to start somewhere, and what better time and place than 2026 at Coors Field?
With Opening Day roughly two months away, we've come up with four way-too-early bold predictions that Colorado could bring to fruition during the regular season.
4. Charlie Condon Quickly Emerges
Condon is a top prospect for the Rockies, and 2026 could certainly be his breakout year. Picked third overall in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, Colorado clearly had high hopes for the young star.
During his latest campaign in the minor leagues, he slashed .268/.376/.444 with a .820 OPS, recording 14 homers and 58 RBIs through his 99 game appearances. Although he suffered a few injuries a while back, he seems to have put that behind him. His potential is evident, but will the Rockies grant him opportunities this year?
3. Career-High On Its Way for Hunter Goodman
The Silver Slugger Award recipient could be well on his way to another stunning season at the plate. Last year, he slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 homers and 91 RBIs through 144 games. Of course, this led to numerous recognitions throughout his campaign.
Considering Goodman's steady improvements, it's safe to expect 35+ home runs out of him this year, nearing the 100-homer milestone. He's unlikely to join the 100-homer club this year, but 2027 is looking promising.
2. Ezequiel Tovar Has Comeback Season
Tovar only appeared in 95 games last year, largely due to persistent injuries. The year before, he played in a career-high of 157 games, slashing .269/.295/.469 with 26 home runs. Considering his injuries, it's no surprise that he only logged nine homers and 33 RBIs in 2025.
If the 24-year-old shortstop can remain healthy, he could have a remarkable season ahead of him. Already having one Gold Glove Award in his back pocket, he's a strong defensive player, too. All around, his versatility is valuable, and if all goes well, he could be a spotlight player.
1. Rockies Hover Around 65-97 Overall
This could finally be the year in which Colorado ends their pattern of finishing with 100 or more losses in a single season. Last season marked the third consecutive year that the Rockies broke the 100-loss barrier.
Although the ballclub hasn't been too aggressive this offseason, it's safe to assume that, at the very least, Michael Lorenzen and Willi Castro will provide additional depth in their respective roles. Additionally, with a relatively new look to their front office, finishing with a record around 65-97 wouldn't be too far-fetched.