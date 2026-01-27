Ranking Rockies Most Notable Acquisitions Heading Into 2026 Campaign
The Colorado Rockies have been quiet this offseason, making moves behind the curtains. There haven't been any groundbreaking trades and free agent signings with the Rockies, but that's to be expected.
That's not to say that they haven't made progress; they have. However, uncertainty still looms regarding the franchise—have they been making enough changes to propel themselves forward during their 2026 campaign, or will they find themselves stuck in a funk once again?
To get the big picture of their offseason moves, we've ranked their top three most notable acquisitions in recent months.
3. Jake McCarthy
After five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 28-year-old McCarthy was shipped out to Colorado earlier this month in exchange for Josh Grosz. During the season, the lefty hitter slashed .204/.247/.345 with a .591 OPS, recording four homers and 20 RBIs in 67 game appearances.
It's unlikely that he'll be awarded with heaps of playing time right off the bat, but he could develop into a more consistent player for the Rockies with time.
2. Willi Castro
Castro, 28, was signed to a two-year, $12.8 million contract on Jan. 22. As a utility player, he will play a key role in Colorado's infield and outfield, providing versatility and on-the-fly potential. This will be the fourth franchise he's played with, and ideally, the Rockies will be able to hold onto him for a while.
Last year with the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs, he slashed .226/.313/.366 with a .679 OPS, and smacked 11 homers and reeled in 33 RBIs through 120 games. Now, in the past two years, he has had a substantial number of strikeouts. In 2024, he recorded a career-high of 150, and in 2025, he logged 111.
Ultimately, his versatility and switch-hitting abilities are what make him attractive to ballclubs, and the Rockies were the team to seal the deal.
1. Michael Lorenzen
Given that the Rockies struggled endlessly in the pitching department this past year, landing Lorenzen offered fans a sense of relief. The right-handed starter is a longtime pitcher who made his MLB debut in April 2015 with the Cincinnati Reds, where he remained for seven seasons before undergoing a series of moves between the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals.
During his 2025 campaign with the Royals, he recorded a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts across 141.2 innings pitched through 27 games. Colorado needed a reliable starter, and he could be the answer. At the very least, his veteran energy and leadership will be valuable.