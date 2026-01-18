Hall-of-Famer Larry Walker Headlines Rockies Mount Rushmore Free Agent Signings
The Colorado Rockies have an opportunity this year to finally put their unfortunate reputation behind them, but it's been a rather quiet offseason for the franchise thus far. Spring training isn't too far away, so now is the time for the Rockies to make some moves.
Other franchises across the nation have been pulling free agents off the market left and right, but Colorado remains fairly silent. Now, the Rockies aren't historically known for their successful offseason moves, but that doesn't mean they can't change.
However, there have been a few notable free agent signings in years past, known as Mount Rushmore free agent signings. According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, four former players in particular serve as standouts.
Larry Walker
In outfielder Larry Walker's 17-year professional baseball career, he spent 10 seasons playing for the Rockies. He kicked off his career with what was formerly named the Montreal Expos, but on April 8, 1995, he signed with Colorado as a free agent. He remained with the ball club until 2004, when the Rockies shipped him out to the St. Louis Cardinals.
During his time in Colorado, he slashed .334/.426/.618 with a 1.044 OPS through 1,170 games. Along the way, he smacked 258 homers and reeled in 848 RBIs. Walker entered his Rockies era already as an All-Star, but he continued to step up his play.
Andres Galarraga
Infielder Andres Galarraga spent five years with Colorado after signing with them as a free agent on Nov. 16, 1992. Throughout that period, he slashed .316/.367/.577 with a .944 OPS, recording 172 homers and 579 RBIs.
His first year with the franchise was the most impressive, as he finished the year slashing .370/.403/.602 with 22 home runs and 98 RBIs in 1993, leading the National League in the batting average category.
Ellis Burks
Similar to Galarraga, outfielder Ellis Burks only spent five years with the Rockies, wrapping up his stint by slashing .306/.378/.579 overall, with 115 home runs and 337 RBIs. Although his career began with the Boston Red Sox, Burks became an integral part of Colorado's baseball culture.
With the Rockies, he earned NL Player of the Week four times, three of which were in 1996. Additionally, he was named NL Player of the Month once in 1997.
Michael Cuddyer
Michael Cuddyer was one of Colorado's most versatile players in franchise history. He could successfully play in the outfield and around the diamond. After signing as a free agent with the ball club on Dec. 16, 2011. He remained with the Rockies for three seasons before heading off to the New York Mets in 2014.
However, while in Colorado, Cuddyer slashed .307/.362/.525 with a .886 OPS, logging 46 homers and 173 RBIs. Cuddyer ended up finishing his career with the Mets in 2015, but his most productive year was in 2013 with the Rockies, as he nailed down a .331 batting average — one of the best in the league that year.