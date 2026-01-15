Rockies' First-Time All-Star Earns MLB Network Top 100 Recognition
The Rockies' first-time All-Star from 2025 keeps adding to his resume. Hunter Goodman earned another accolade Tuesday when MLB Network ranked him No. 97 on its Top 100 Players Right Now list for 2026, recognizing his Silver Slugger season and 31 home runs.
MLB Network released the rankings this week as part of its annual player evaluation series. Goodman slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs across 144 games, leading all National League catchers in home runs.
He became the first Rockies player to reach 30 homers since Nolan Arenado's 41-homer campaign in 2019, providing rare offensive firepower during Colorado's franchise-worst 43-119 season. His power production earned him both an All-Star selection and the National League Silver Slugger Award for catchers.
The All-Star nod in July came after Goodman entered the break hitting .281 with 16 homers and 50 RBIs, setting a Colorado record for most first-half home runs by a catcher. He joined Elias Díaz as just the second catcher in franchise history to make an All-Star team.
What made Goodman's season more impressive was his defensive development. His blocking and pitch framing started rough, which was expected for someone who hadn't caught regularly since college. But he made significant improvements throughout the year, finishing in the top half of MLB catchers in both categories.
His home-road splits revealed an interesting pattern. While Goodman hit .307 at Coors Field compared to .248 on the road, he actually belted 18 of his 31 home runs away from Denver. The 59-point batting average gap suggests contact issues away from altitude, but his power translated regardless of environment.
What Goodman Needs in 2026
Improving his road batting average tops the priority list. The contact and on-base issues away from Coors (.248/.288 road splits) limited his overall offensive impact. Better pitch recognition and plate discipline would help him become one of the franchise's best catchers.
Defensively, there's still room to grow despite his late-season strides. His framing and blocking improved enough to become respectable, but Colorado wants more. Refining his game-calling will determine whether he becomes an all-around catcher or remains primarily an offensive weapon.
Colorado is building around its homegrown core rather than pursuing expensive free agents this winter. Goodman sits at the center of that plan alongside Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle. His ability to maintain 30-homer power while improving his contact skills on the road will determine how quickly he establishes himself among baseball's elite catchers.