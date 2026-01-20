How Rockies Can Get More Production Out of Recent Trade Acquisition in 2026
The Colorado Rockies had a lot of work to do this winter to bring themselves out of the difficult times they had in 2025. With a new front office in place and the coaching staff set, all eyes turn to the roster and how it could be looking to shape up for this season and beyond.
With many of the top prospects on the team still a little bit away from their debut, it will come down to finding talent in free agency to supplement the short-term until they are ready.
While overhauling the pitching staff has been one of the most notable focuses, the team has also done good work to bring in some quality players in the batting lineup as well. Notably, they added Jake McCarthy via a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who could end up playing a vital role for this team in 2026.
The question surrounding him is, how can the Rockies get the best out of him in 2026? His previous season was one that, at least at the plate, he would like to forget, but his 2024 campaign was actually very impressive in that regard.
What Changed Between 2024 and 2025 for McCarthy?
The most notable issue for McCarthy in 2025 was just the strikeout rate, as he went from 31 walks and 78 strikeouts in 2024 to 10 walks and 40 strikeouts in 2026. With minimal playing time as well, he is someone who could benefit from just getting on the field more and getting more reps to find his groove.
He has never been a hard contact player at the plate. Even in 2024, he had a first percentile average exit velocity and a second percentile hard hit rate according to Baseball Savant. The glaring change was that some of his worst metrics started to fall into the bottom 10% of the MLB.
Despite this, he still provided positive value in the outfield. In 483.1 innings in the outfield, he did not post a single error, accruing 131 putouts, one assist and one double play turned. In a stadium where the ball carries more than anywhere else in the MLB, having outfielders with range and positive fielding value is a huge development for Colorado, and McCarthy is exactly that.
Getting him back on track offensively is going to revolve around helping him find the ball better and hit the pitches he does well against, which is typically the fastball, as he had a .283 batting average against them in 2025 as opposed to a .085 against breaking pitches and .222 against off-speed.
Having an analytical mind like Paul DePodesta at the helm should help him to find those pitches he can make good contact with and bring the average back up slowly.