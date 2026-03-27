How to Watch Rockies on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

Another baseball season is here—no more spring training. The real battle begins on Friday.

The Colorado Rockies will be on the road to take on the Miami Marlins. Two teams that will begin their 34th seasons in the majors, both part of MLB's 1993 expansion. Both teams met last June when the Rockies swept the Marlins.

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland will take the mound for Colorado. It's his fifth Opening Day start. Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Marlins. It's the first full season of the Rockies' skipper, Warren Schaeffer.

Freeland has been preparing himself for this moment. He has completely erased the nightmarish season he went through last year. Freeland went 5-17, 4.98 ERA in 31 starts. Freeland made some adjustments to his pitches, including the cutter and changeup. The Rockies are counting on him to have a strong start to the campaign.

The Rockies are looking to win 20-30 more games than in the 2025 season. Here's where baseball fans can tune in to watch Rockies baseball.

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Setting:

The Friday night game will be at loanDepot Park. It's the first time that the Rockies will play at the ballpark for Opening Day.

Television:

Fans can watch the game on the Rockies.tv on streaming, DirecTV (683), Xfinity (1262) satellite, and cable, or in the MLB app.

Radio:

In addition, Rockies games will be broadcast on the KOA Rockies Radio Network (850 AM/94.1 FM).

Rockies fans or baseball fans in general can stream Rockies games, LIVE or on demand, without blackouts for the entire 2026 regular season. Plus, access to MiLB games and MLB Big Inning.

Another option could be to subscribe to the MLB+ package, which includes live MiLB games, MLB Big Inning, and Gameday 3D. Subscription automatically renews on or around the anniversary date of the consumer's initial subscription.

Out-of-market fans

For people who live outside the Rockies' home TV territory, fans can subscribe to MLB.TV. It's $134.99 annually for ESPN Unlimited subscribers and $149.99 for others.

Who Are the New Faces?

The Rockies got better with veteran additions such as infielder Willi Castro and pitchers Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano. They also added some young players with big league experience—for example, infielder Edouard Julien, who is looking to have a big year offensively.

The Rockies have an intriguing lineup with potential future all-stars in Kyle Karros, TJ Rumfield, and a player that's due for a comeback, and that's Ezequiel Tovar.

Rockies First Series of 2026 Season

Friday: vs Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET

Saturday: vs Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET

Sunday: vs Marlins, 1:40 p.m, ET