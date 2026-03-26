Projecting the Rockies Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Colorado Rockies' 2026 season is one day away, as they will take on the Miami Marlins on the road. After a long offseason filled with transactions, accompanied by spring training roster cuts, which players will don the uniform first for the Rockies?

Let's start easy. We know the starting pitcher for the game is Kyle Freeland, who will start on opening day for the third season in a row. Depending on how the Marlins are with the bats in their hands, Freeland could be the Rockies' pitcher for at least six innings, depending on pitch count limitations.

Also, we have to take a look at who will be on the mound for the Marlins, and that's ace Sandy Alcantara. Colorado knows Alcantara well, but Warren Schaeffer must roll out the lineup that has the best chance at success on day one.

Projected Opening Day Lineup

Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger waives a flag after a win. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Without further ado, here is the opening day lineup projections for the Rockies vs Miami.

1. DH Jake McCarthy

2. SS Ezequiel Tovar

3. LF Mickey Moniak

4. C Hunter Goodman



5. RF Jordan Beck

6. 1B TJ Rumfield



7. CF Brenton Doyle

8. 3B Willi Castro

9. 2B Edouard Julien

The beginning half of the lineup looks exactly as it did when the Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers in their second-to-last spring training game. Switched around are Tovar and Goodman, purely because Tovar has a great eye at the plate and Goodman is the Rockies' best power hitter, sitting fourth in the lineup.

TJ Rumfield could easily swap places with right fielder Jordan Beck, especially with the spring he had. If Rumfield doesn't get the start, fans should expect to see Troy Johnston, who is a former Marlin himself. The narratives are writing themselves.

Colorado Rockies first baseman T.J. Rumfield (64) hits a solo home run. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Brenton Doyle has shown to have a ton of pop in the bat, but after not hitting a single home run this spring, it makes sense for the former Gold Glove winner to start the season in the latter half of the lineup, potentially working his way up.

It was difficult to put Willi Castro in the lineup at third base over Kyle Karros, who had a strong spring, but out of pure veteran presence for Castro, this feels right. Plus, Casto doesn't have a hit against Alcantara, which could serve as motivation at the plate.

Edouard Julien rounds out the lineup strongly with the speed he can tap into when needed on the base paths.