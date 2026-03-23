Key Roles the Colorado Rockies Quietly Locked in This Spring

Spring training came and went, and now the Colorado Rockies are gearing up for their Opening Day matchup against the Miami Marlins on March 27.

Spring training has left fans with a sense of optimism for their struggling ballclub, and if the Rockies continue on this trajectory, they could be well on their way to redeeming themselves in their upcoming campaign.

They've prioritized a handful of roles this spring, but as expected, some of them flew under the radar. Which roles are locked in the most?

Kyle Freeland, Starting Pitcher

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

With Freeland being a longtime veteran for Colorado, fans were treated to some good news on March 22 when it was announced that the 32-year-old left-hander will be taking the mound to start during their Opening Day matchup.

Freeland's spring training performance has been incredibly encouraging, and so far, he has registered a 1.00 ERA and eight strikeouts across nine innings pitched through three starts. Despite a seemingly endless list of changes the franchise has been through over the past few months, Freeland has been a constant.

Kyle Karros, Third Base

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Karros is finding his home in the hot corner with a spring training slash line of .385/.429/.615 with a stunning 1.044 OPS and two homers through 14 games. When looking at his OPS alone, he's been one of the more productive hitters among the Rockies as of late. Of course, things could always take a turn once the regular season rolls around, but the 23-year-old is on the right track.

The hot corner earned its name for a reason—third base is notorious for drawing in heated balls, which requires defenders in this position to possess top-notch reflexes and a strong arm. Karros fits the bill here, and he's been proving himself every step of the way.

Willi Castro, Utility Player

Puerto Rico second baseman Willi Castro | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Castro found his way to the Rockies in January after signing with them as a free agent, but his signing was largely underrated. The 28-year-old utility man brings much-needed versatility to Coors Field. In spring training, he is slashing .522/.577/.783 with a 1.360 OPS through nine games.

Considering his stellar performance this spring, Castro could very well find himself being granted more opportunities during the regular season, as long as he continues down this path. Just because his signing didn't turn as many heads as some of the other transactions, don't overlook him—he could end up being a major boost for the ballclub.