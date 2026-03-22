Rockies Bullpen Usage in March Tells Us Plenty About April Roles

One key factor for the Colorado Rockies to finish off games is a reliable bullpen.

Every manager will need pitchers who can get out of high-leverage situations and pitch multiple innings if needed.

The Rockies' bullpen is looking like a mix of youth and veteran pitchers. The upside of this strategy is that the young guys can learn and compete with the veterans. It allows them to earn their stripes at a big league level.

Veteran Brennan Bernardino's Unexpected Spring Training Performance

Colorado Rockies pitcher Brennan Bernardino | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old left-hander is one of the veterans in this bullpen. He's looking very promising so far in his first season with Colorado. Bernardino came through in a trade from the Boston Red Sox. He went 4-3 with a 3.14 ERA in the 2025 season.

Bernardino appeared for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. The experience was fulfilling because he represented his country, but that didn't help him perform. Despite a lackluster tournament production, he certainly is answering the bell so far during spring training.

In five appearances, Bernardino recorded five strikeouts with a 1.93 ERA in 4.2 innings pitched. He must control walking hitters and continue to boost his strikeout rate. The Rockies could definitely use him as a viable option in April.

In terms of the young relievers, the Rockies are counting on someone like Juan Mejia. The 25-year-old made a late impact when he made his debut last season. Mejia finished the 2025 campaign with 68 strikeouts and a 1.26 WHIP with one save.

In four games during spring training, Mejia has also given up one earned run while collecting five strikeouts. Mejia has the potential to become a future seventh-inning man for the Rockies for the long haul. He's a player who loves to learn and is willing to learn from his mistakes. Mejia also leans on his faith and has supreme confidence in himself that he can be way better as a pitcher. It's also worth noting that Mejia played for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Mejia pitched three scoreless innings.

The Rockies' bullpen went 5.18 and gave up 675 hits during the 2025 season. Their ERA was the second-highest in the National League, behind only the Washington Nationals, and third overall in MLB. There are still more decisions to be made between now and Opening Day. The coaches will be focusing on who can deliver right now for this team.

The Rockies’ relievers still have a chance to end the spring with a high note. The Rockies will play the Detroit Tigers on Monday and Tuesday in Arizona.