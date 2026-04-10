Paul DePodesta Explains What Rockies' Surprising Start in 2026 Offers

When Paul DePodesta was hired by the Colorado Rockies as their president of baseball operations in November, he knew what he was getting himself into. He was prepared for a long rebuild with a franchise coming off three straight 100-loss seasons.

After a rather quiet offseason in which he brought back manager Warren Schaeffer full-time, the Rockies have gotten off to a start that not many people saw coming. After being walked off by the San Diego Padres, 7-3, in the bottom of the 12th inning on Thursday night, Colorado is 6-7. Believe it or not, they continue the series in Southern California on Friday night with the San Francisco Giants in the basement.

Are the Rockies going to make a push for the playoffs this season? No, but any steps they can take are steps in the right direction for an organization that is looking for anything positive. After the first two weeks, DePodesta points to what this start means for Colorado in 2026.

Paul DePodesta Explains What Rockies 6-7 Start Means for 2026

Warren Schaeffer | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Colorado was swept in the season-opening series against the Miami Marlins in South Florida. For a team that is coming off another 100-loss season, it would have been easy for the Rockies to have the "Here we go again" attitude.

Instead, they won six of their next nine games, which included winning two out of three over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada and they just swept the Houston Astros at home. DePodesta thinks the belief his team had early in the season can be beneficial this summer.

“I think belief is really important for any team, whether you're young or experienced,” said DePodesta. “Whenever you get off to a good start, it's easier for guys to believe not only themselves, but also in each other and their ability to be competitive day in and day out.”

DePodesta brought in some veterans this offseason on short deals, and there was more to it than just signing them and flipping them at the trade deadline. They were brought in to help mentor the young players and change the culture. There have been some ups and downs in the first couple of weeks, but that is all part of the process.

“I think they are starting to see what's possible,” DePodesta said. “We've already faced some adversity and we've been able to bounce back from it and be successful. Those types of experiences relatively early in the season can be helpful.”

The first month of a 162-game MLB season sets the tone for the rest of the season, and so far, so good in terms of building some momentum in 2026. It's all part of the process of moving in the right direction.