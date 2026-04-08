Rockies’ Home Attendance Numbers Causes Major Surprise

The Colorado Rockies are having a difficult time filling up seats at Coors Field.

It comes as a surprise that the Rockies are already expecting poor attendance numbers at home, and it’s only the first month of the season.

Poor Attendance in April Raises Some Eyebrows

Colorado Rockies left fielder Willi Castro puts on a home run jacket | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado is 5-6 this season, 3-2 at home, 2-4 on the road. The team is currently in third place in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rockies are playing solid baseball through 11 games so far.

Fans come to the ballpark expecting to watch a great game and for their team to win. Of course, winning is the No. 1 thing they’re hoping for. April is not the warmest month in Colorado, but the number of attendees in Coors Field is mind-blowing.

On Monday night, the Rockies organization accomplished something that has never been done excluding the COVID season. There were 16,301 fans in Coors Field. It’s the lowest home attendance in franchise history.

Monday night, the announced crowd at Coors was 16,301, marking the lowest home attendance in franchise history, excluding pandemic-affected seasons. It’s something to keep an eye on if the Rockies keep losing. https://t.co/Ga6tU5Jl4H — Denver Post Rockies (@DPRockies) April 8, 2026

Coors Field is one of the nicest ballparks in baseball. It’s certainly one of the ballparks that every baseball fan should have on their bucket list. Is there a way that the organization can fix this problem? Of course there is. It only takes one simple solution to bring more fans to the stadium, even for just one game.

As a matter of fact, there are two key solutions to fill the seats at the ballpark: 1) a former Rockies player will have their jersey retired, and 2) make the playoffs.

Most baseball fans buy their ticket to see one of their old players come back to the stadium for a special ceremony. Without a doubt, every baseball fan gets motivated to come to the ballpark if the team is having success. The Rockies haven’t tasted Rocktober baseball since 2018, when they got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the division series.

Colorado has had a good home attendance record despite their performance, but it hasn’t been great lately. The numbers might go up in the next few months. The Rockies had great home attendance numbers, and some of the best examples are 1993 (inaugural season) and 2007 (when they reached the World Series).

An even simpler solution is just win. Now in the case of Colorado, that’s a tall order, but given how loyal this fan base is, improvement would be a welcome addition.

Better times will come back to Coors Field. There’s a lot of talent in this team. It just takes time to grow and gain more experience playing together. The Rockies have made progress this year accomplishing several feats that took them months last year.

The home opener was a slap in the face to fans, but with the record improving, the seats will once again be filled by sunshine-seeking loyal fans.