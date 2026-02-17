Predicting Colorado Rockies Starting Infield Alignment for Opening Day
The Colorado Rockies have made some improvements this offseason in the form of cutting players, signing free agents, and making trades. Following a historically bad season, the Rockies have begun to put better pieces in roles they needed to fill.
One of the biggest positional group battles this season in spring training is the entire Colorado infield. How's it going to look? Who's going to get the starting roles? One thing is for certain: the shortstop position will be held down, but what about first, second, and third base?
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
With spring training just underway, here is a prediction on how the Colorado starting infield will look for opening day against the Miami Marlins on March 27, at loanDepot Park.
1st Base: Troy Johnston
After Michael Toglia and the Rockies have parted ways, the first base slot is an open fight among players this spring. However, when looking at who would do the best in an everyday role, or primarily against right-handed pitchers, Troy Johnston feels like the right option.
Johnston made his MLB debut last season with the Miami Marlins, which makes all the more sense for him to play against his former team on opening day. Hitting .277 in 44 games with four home runs and 13 RBIs, it's against righties that Johnston thrives.
Last season, he hit .288 against right-handers, and with Sandy Alcantara on the bump for Miami for opening day, it would be in the Rockies' best interest to play Johnston, warranting a strong spring.
2nd Base: Willi Castro
The Rockies signed Willi Castro to a two-year deal this offseason, and while it's likely he'll play all over the diamond in 2026, second base feels like it's going to be his primary role. The veteran is looking to play every day, and in Colorado, that's possible.
Against Miami on opening day, a right-hander is on the mound in Sandy Alcantara, which has fared well for Castro in his career, especially last season. When a lefty takes the mound, it wouldn't be surprising to see players like Ryan Ritter or Edouard Julien step in, both of whom performed better against southpaws last season.
SS: Ezequiel Tovar
This one is pretty obvious, as Ezequiel Tovar is the best option for the Rockies at shortstop. Going into 2026, Tovar is looking to bounce back after a season where he took a considerable step backward compared to 2024.
3rd Base: Kyle Karros
The former fifth-round pick made his MLB debut last season and filled in at third base nicely. While he did struggle with the bat in his hands, the Rockies are in a spot where they need to put the best defensive squad on the field, and Kyle Karros fits the bill.
The bat will come around, having hit .306 in Triple-A last season. The season before, playing in rookie ball, Karros hit 15 home runs and hit over .300 as well. He went through the minor league ranks quickly last season, which could have been the reason his bat fell a tad behind. Regardless, he wasn't a negative WAR player.
Easily hits better against righties and when he faces a lefty on the mound, it's likely Castro would get the start at third that game.