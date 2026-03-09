The Quiet Roster Decision That Could Shape the Rockies First Month

The spring is getting tighter and tighter. Decisions will be made soon. The Colorado Rockies are taking notice of many prospects who are performing during spring training.

Two young Rockies are having success at the plate so far. The addition of bringing these two players to start the season has the potential to change Colorado's first month of the 2026 season.

Two High Prospects That Can Set the Tone for Rockies' First Month

Kyle Karros

The 23-year-old infielder is not playing around when he said that he wants to establish himself as one of the best third basemen to play in a Rockies uniform. Karros wants to be mentioned in the same breath, or even better than, Colorado legends Vinny Castilla and Nolan Arenado.

Karros is having quite a stellar spring training for the Rockies. Karros is slashing .474/.500/.895 with a 1.395 OPS and two home runs, seven RBIs with 9 hits, and three stolen bases in 19 at-bats. Given how well he's performing, it should be a no-brainer for the Rockies' front office and coaching staff to make him the primary third baseman for the team.

Karros is proving his value by not just talking the talk, but walking the walk. He's a young man with a lot of self-confidence, and teams need that attitude from a player. If he can sustain this momentum, the storyline for the first month of the season will be one the league won't see coming.

Zac Veen

Veen is having a hot start at the plate like Karros, and he's getting some timely hits. Veen looks great physically and has added pounds and muscles in the offseason before reporting to camp.

The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .263/.391/.390 with two home runs, four RBIs, five hits, and two runs in 19 at-bats. Veen is doing his part, and all he has to do is keep the consistency going. He is fighting for a roster spot, and there's a high possibility that the Rockies will add him. He's been training hard during the offseason, and he's another player who wants to play sufficient games this season.

The Rockies selected Veen as the ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft. Colorado will play the Chicago White Sox on Monday, and hopefully, Veen gets inserted into the lineup and delivers at least two hits. In his situation, he can't afford to go hitless for the remainder of spring training.

The prospect had to fight off some tough battles behind the scenes, but the 2026 season is set to be the best season of his young big league career. Let's see if his bat continues to progress.

Karros and Veen are two players who can surprise many people.