Ranking Rockies Legend Todd Helton’s Top 5 Career Moments
Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton will have his statue unveiled on Sept. 19 before the game against the Seattle Mariners.
The former first baseman played his entire 17-year career with the Rockies. He truly deserves to have a statue. One of the most beloved, best, and respected players in the history of the franchise. His loyalty to the organization remains intact to this day.
Therefore, it’s imperative to highlight some of his best moments with the team.
Best Moments of the Greatest Rockies Player Ever
5. Helton’s First Big League Hit
Helton collected a pair of hits in his debut back on Aug. 2, 1997, against the Pittsburgh Pirates in old Three Rivers Stadium. The first hit came in the fourth inning, and then he hit a solo home run later in the game. He finished his career 2,519 hits.
4. The Cycle in 1999
Helton went 4-for-4 against the Florida Marlins on June 19, 1999. He completed the cycle in the bottom of the seventh inning when he delivered a triple. Coors Field was amazed and gave him a standing ovation.
He became the third Rockies player in franchise history to hit for the cycle.
3. September 2007 Walk-off Home Run
One of the most important wins of that magical 2007 Rockies team, which remains the only one to make the World Series. It is arguably the biggest home run in Rockies history. The home run was the start of the team's momentum toward the playoffs.
Helton helped the Rockies complete a sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 18, 2007. He hit the ball deep into right field on a two-run shot off pitcher Takashi Saito. September 2007 is a month that no one in Denver will forget.
2. Three Home Run Game vs. Expos
The 2000 season marked the best season of Helton’s career. It was his breakout year. The numbers he put up were staggering. It all began in May.
On May 1, 2000, Helton belted three home runs against the Montreal Expos. The year 2000 is where Helton put the league on notice that he’s an elite power hitter. Helton finished fifth in the NL MVP voting after hitting .372 with 42 home runs, 147 RBI, 59 doubles, 103 extra-base hits, and a 1.162 OPS.
1. 2007 NLCS Game 4
A signature moment in Helton’s career and in Rockies history is when he caught the final out to win the National League pennant. The Rockies swept the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What made that image so iconic was Helton raising his arms and screaming in joy. It’s the most emotion fans had seen from Helton. It was an exhilaration after years of disappointment, and I finally tasted success. The story would’ve ended much better had the Rockies won the World Series.