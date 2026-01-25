Rockies to Unveil Statues of Two Franchise Legends During 2026 Season
Rockies Fest was a great chance for Colorado Rockies fans to meet their favorite players, coaches and franchise legends.
It’s also a great time for the Rockies to make big announcements and they made a huge one on Saturday.
The Rockies will unveil statues for their two Baseball Hall of Fame players, Larry Walker and Todd Helton, in ceremonies during the 2026 season. The statue of Walker will be unveiled and celebrated on Sunday, Aug. 23, with Helton’s statue unveiling scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, both prior to games at Coors Field.
Rockies to Celebrate Larry Walker and Todd Helton
Walker played 10 of his 18 brilliant seasons in Colorado, joining the franchise as a free agent after he spent the first six years of his career in Montreal. The Canada native slashed 334/.426/.618 with 258 home runs and 848 RBI. As a Rockie he was a National League MVP, a four-time All-Star, a two-time NL Silver Slugger and a five-time NL Gold Glove recipient. He also won three NL batting crowns.
He batted .313/.400/.565 with 383 home runs and 1,311 RBI. Walker was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 in his final year of eligibility on the writer’s ballot.
Helton was a lifelong Rockies star, as he played his entire 17-year career with Colorado. The former University of Tennessee standout was the Rockies’ first-round pick in 1995, and he made his Major League debut two years later. He and Walker were teammates for several years.
Helton slashed .316/.414/.539 with 369 home runs and 1,416 RBI. The first baseman made the NL All-Star team five times, was a three-time NL Gold Glove winner and a four-time NL Silver Slugger. He won the NL batting title in 2000, the season he came closest to winning the NL MVP award. He had a NL-high slash of .372/.463/.698 with 42 home runs and a Major League-best 147 RBI.
Helton was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023 in his fifth year of eligibility. He is currently a special assistant to the general manager.
For each game, the first 15,000 in attendance will receive a replica of the statue. Each is being designed and created by sculptors George and Mark Lundeen of Lundeen Sculptures in Longmont, Colorado.
FanFest is the last public event for the Colorado Rockies before they head to Arizona next month to start spring training, their first with president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, general manager Josh Byrnes and now-full-time manager Warren Schaeffer.