Jake McCarthy Describes New Rockies Organization in One Powerful Word
Jake McCarthy knows a lot about the Colorado Rockies. Or at least the former Colorado Rockies.
McCarthy, an outfielder, was drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. That means he’s spent his entire pro career playing against Rockies players, both at the minor league level and the Major League level. If there is a rivalry there, he’s been part of it.
That made Jan. 10 a little strange. That day, he got a call from D-backs general manager Mike Hazen letting him know that he had been traded to … the Colorado Rockies. In return, Arizona got pitcher Josh Grosz.
It’s an odd feeling to go to a organization one has spent the past eight seasons trying to beat. But, after a few weeks, McCarthy has gotten used to the change. He’s met players, coaches and the new leadership. He has one powerful word to describe how it feels to be around the Rockies.
Jake McCarthy Describes Rockies in One Word
McCarthy was one of many players that participated in Rockies FanFest last weekend. In a Q&A with fans, he was asked about his impressions of Colorado. In video captured by Rockies Insider Patrick Lyons, he used one word to describe what he feels when he talks to those in the organization — hungry.
“I just think a lot of people in the building are hungry,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for this organization, but I’ve always played against it … so I’ve got a lot of respect for the coaches and players I played against for so long.”
Colorado is under new leadership with president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes, the latter of which is a former Rockies assistant general manager. Both kept last year’s interim manager, Warren Schaeffer, but they’ve remade most of the coaching staff. That includes, the pitching room, now led by pitching coach Aron Leichman.
McCarthy is going to be competing for playing time at one of five roster spots in the outfield. He’ll be working against Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle, Mickey Moniak, Tyler Freeman, Zac Veen and the recently signed Willi Castro, among others.
McCarthy slashed .260/.324/.381 with 24 home runs and 139 RBI in 431 career games with Arizona. He was part of the franchise’s 2023 National League pennant-winning team, which lost to the Texas Rangers in the World Series.