Reading Between Lines of Rockies Massive Win Over Astros in Series Opener

At first glance at the box score between the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros in the series opener at Coors Field, one would guess that this was merely an offensive showcase. It is easy to assume that the Rockies ' pitching staff was less than mediocre after allowing seven runs to be scored.

That is far from the case as the Astros are easily the best all-around powerhouse at the plate right now, as they have scored more than seven runs in more than half of their games at this point in the season.

The worst batting average that a Rockies' pitcher faced in game one was catcher Yainer Diaz who was batting eighth with a .243 in 2026. That is nearly unfathomable, as they are looking like the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays right now.

Pitching Success Against Houston

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There wasn't a time during the historically poor Rockies season that positive statements were made about the pitching staff for Colorado, especially amongst their starters. That narrative is slowly starting to change.

Starting pitcher Ryan Feltner went over five innings while only allowing four earned runs, which was more than impressive against the team that has scored the most runs in baseball this year. After the first, where the Astros scored two runs, he really found his groove.

Then, both Jimmy Herget and Juan Mejia went 3.1 innings nearly flawlessly as Herget was the only one to allow an earned run. It is hard to put into words the firepower that the Astros have right now, as four starters currently have an OPS over 1.000.

HIS NAME IS JUAN MEJIA. What a job by the kid.#Rockies will take a 2 run lead into the 9th pic.twitter.com/kyzwNl5ezj — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) April 7, 2026

Mejia was awarded the save as he entered the game when Houston started to make a run and there were a pair of runners in scoring position and one measly out. But, the Astros wouldn't score even though he intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez.

So, the bases were loaded and Jose Altuve was up who is hitting .378 on the year with a pair of homers. Altuve chased the second pitch and it was an immediate ground out. Inning over.

The success that the Rockies had on the mound last night is impressive for any team, not "just the Rockies".

Now, fans get to see the matchup between Kyle Freeland and Mike Burrows for Game 2. For once, Colorado actually has the upper hand as Freeland has a sub-3.00 ERA while Burrows is creeping up on 6.00.

This could be a series that the Rockies take which would do plenty for their confidence as they go into a brutal stretch where they face the Astros, again, and the reigning world champs twice in a 10-day span.