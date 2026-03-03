Rockies Announce Two Minor League Players Receive Impressive Honors

The Colorado Rockies are happy today because players from their minor league system received honors.

Roldy Brito and Konner Eaton have been named the Rockies’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year. In addition, physical performance manager Trevor Swartz received the P.J. Carey Player Development Award.

Congratulations to our 2025 Minor League Award Winners! pic.twitter.com/vplDZMRGiE — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 2, 2026

With this accomplishment, both men will be more motivated to continue performing and wearing the Rockies uniform in the regular season.

Can Both Minor League Players Keep the Momentum Going?

Brito is an 18-year-old infielder/outfielder out of the Dominican Republic. Brito got signed by the Rockies as part of the 2024 international class. Brito signed for a $420,000 bonus. He’s got tremendous talent and is probably an underrated prospect that should get looked at more often.

After receiving this honor, perhaps more people in baseball will start recognizing his game. Brito was also the Arizona Complex League Most Valuable Player in 2025. That’s a big deal. Brito is a switch-hitter, and he slashed .368/.445/.555 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 21 RBI, and 22 stolen bases in 51 games.

Brito is only 5’11, but size doesn’t matter in baseball. It’s about having heart. Brito has elite speed and can put the ball in play. If Brito keeps this up, he might get the call in about two or three years, depending on how good a player he becomes. Brito has to stay focused and not get too overconfident.

The 23-year-old Eaton is a left-handed pitcher. His numbers when he was at High A and Double A weren’t impressive from a wins and losses standpoint. He posted a 6-9 record with a 3.79 ERA. However, he’s got some stuff in his pitches. Eaton has struck out 140 batters while holding them to a .237 batting average.

Eaton can become an elite strikeout machine. Toning down the earned runs and continuing to work on his command will make him become a better pitcher. His 2026 season has to be his best because if he wants to break into the majors, he doesn’t want to waste his good years.

These next two seasons will say a lot about where he stands as a pitcher and if he can be a top pitcher in a rotation.

Eaton receiving the Rick Matthews award is a big accomplishment for him. The award was created in 2024 and named after a former Rockies pitching coach, who is currently the special assistant in Rockies player development. Matthews has been part of the Rockies organization since the beginning in 1993.