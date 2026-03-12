Rockies Batting Order Experiments Hint at Long-Term Plan

The Colorado Rockies will need to have someone at the top of their list to set the tone for the rest of the guys who follow.

In baseball, the first two hitters have to put the ball in play and give the 3-5 hitters the confidence they need to do what they must.

Ezequiel Tovar Must Start the Engine at the Leadoff Spot

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old shortstop should be the leadoff hitter for this team. His talent is immense when he's healthy. Tovar is looking to bounce back after left hip and left oblique injuries last year. He only got to play 95 games and finish the season slashing .253/.294/.400.

We know what he can do defensively. He won the Gold Glove in 2024. Offensively, the Rockies will need him to get the line going. After Tovar, it should be Mickey Moniak.

Moniak continues to impress the Rockies coaches with his hard work and resilience. He's an important piece of this lineup that not many people outside of Colorado are paying attention to. Moniak can be a legit threat to consistently putting the ball in play. Whether it's Moniak hitting No. 1 or No. 2, the Rockies should make Tovar and Moniak the 1-2 punch to put pressure on the pitcher.

Hunter Goodman, Charlie Condon, and Kyle Karros Form Dangerous Middle of the Lineup

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Colorado is certain that Goodman will be hitting No. 3 in the lineup. Karros is having a mesmerizing spring training and showing the Rockies they can count on him as the full-time third baseman. Karros, as of right now, is a good fit as the No 5 in the lineup.

Condon might not get his opportunity very soon, but he has the No. 4 spot written all over him. The Rockies' long-term plan for this lineup should involve these three young studs. Can we imagine a Rockies lineup from one through five with Tovar, Moniak, Goodman, Condon, and Karros? If all of them can hit at least .275 or above, then more seats will be filled in Coors Field.

The Rockies need more power hitters, and they can get that from Goodman, Condon, and Karros. There's strong confidence that the season will begin with at least four of those players, but in the long haul, we can expect Condon to join them if they all stay healthy.

The Rockies still need to make final decisions on some moves and whether to tweak others, but this is the right batting order based on talent and how it looks on paper.