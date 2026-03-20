Rockies Decision on Top Prospect Signals Long-Term Plan Before Opening Day

Opening Day is fast approaching across Major League Baseball. The Colorado Rockies made a series of moves that bring instant clarity to the Opening Day roster.

There are still many questions surrounding this team and multiple positions. From pitching to second base, the team has not yet been decided, but first base got a lot clearer with the decisions the team made Friday.

Rockies Roster Moves Clarify Opening Day

None of this really comes as a surprise, but there were questions as to whether homegrown future star Charlie Condon was going to see Opening Day.

The team announced on Monday that it was reassigning Cole Carrigg, Charlie Condon and Vimael Machin to minor league camp.

The Rockies announced today that the following players have been reassigned to Minor League camp:

- Infielder/outfielder Cole Carrigg

- Infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon

- Infielder/outfielder Vimael Machín



Colorado has 40 active players remaining in Major League camp,… — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) March 19, 2026

These moves effectively answer one question that has been looming over the projected roster for the Rockies. Who will handle first base to start the season?

TJ Rumfield Emerges as Opening Day First Baseman

Just as predicted by Maddy Dickens for Rockies On SI, TJ Rumfield is now positioned to take over as the Rockies’ primary first baseman.

The path for Rumfield opened up when Blaine Crim sustained an oblique strain late in February 2026. He has recently been cleared to ramp back up, but is expected to start the season in the minors.

Rumfield may not have entered camp as the favorite, but his experience at Triple-A last season with the Yankees gave him an advantage.

Decision Gives Charlie Condon Valuable Development Time

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the moves made by Colorado were meaningful across the team, it may be a bigger story for Condon. It might be disappointing not getting to see Condon take the major league field for fans immediately, but he remains one of the Rockies' most important long-term pieces.

Rather than rushing Condon through the system and forcing his debut, the Rockies are making calculated timing decisions. Condon will now have more time in the minors to continue refining his skills and becoming more confident and consistent before facing the challenges of MLB.

Avoiding Rushed Debut Will Pay Off Long Term

It is tempting, especially for the Rockies, who need to up their game across all levels, to fast-track top prospects. Certainly, there is a clear opportunity for Condon, but it will remain.

Too early exposure could result in long-term challenges for a very talented prospect. This approach will allow Condon to develop at his own pace while still keeping him on track to contribute to the big league team later.

The Rockies are moving toward a new philosophy that should include producing at the major league level while also allowing development of key prospects. No band-aids and better decisions is what fans are looking for going forward.

The door has been opened for Rumfield now, and Condon can relax and settle into becoming a better player and one that will succeed when he takes the MLB field.