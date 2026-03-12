Why Rockies Prospect Charlie Condon is On Track for Huge Breakout Season

Colorado Rockies prospect Charlie Condon has many people eager to see what he can do at the pro level.

When prospects are often mentioned in the media or online articles, they must deliver to prove that everyone is right about them.

Condon Hasn’t Disappointed This Spring

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old first baseman is having a stellar spring training. Condon is taking advantage of every challenge that the opposite side is throwing at him.

Condon is the No. 3 pick in the 2024 Draft. There have been some rough patches along the way, but we are seeing him get into a rhythm. Last spring, Condon battled through injuries, including a broken wrist.

It’s a new spring and a better one. On Wednesday, Condon went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Condon continues to show that he can hit a velocity pitch, and he did so the other day. Overall, Condon is hitting .414/.471/.828 this spring.

The exciting part of every new season with new prospects is the ability to make predictions. One of the predictions for Condon’s production in 2026 is to hit at least 30 home runs. We are seeing a player that

Condon has the tools to hit 30 or more home runs if he can stay on the field often. Condon can hit for contact, and he has power. His plate discipline is off the charts. Condon could be one of those players in the future that pitchers would have to be careful about pitching to.

We see great players in baseball, such as Aaron Judge, Vlad Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and many more right-handed hitters that pitchers find difficult to pitch to. Condon could be that player who has that kind of impact that, instead of pitching to him, they walk him to first, especially if the Rockies are in a future playoff game.

Condon has won the Golden Spikes award at Georgia. He’s performed well at the Arizona Fall League. If he continues to make an impact during spring training, then his stock will continue to go high to the point where the Rockies will want him in the regular season immediately.

We know the risks of rushing a top prospect into the majors. The Rockies are building a team of youth and experience. We know that developing the young guys is the process. However, if Condon is showing that he’s hungry, then there’s nothing to lose but to feed the player who wants it badly right now.