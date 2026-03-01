Rockies Facing Tough Opening Day Call Between Two Infielders
The Colorado Rockies have been playing some good baseball as of late. They are far off from being contenders in the NL West division, but from the looks of things, they're turning a new leaf following a disastrous 2025 campaign.
While it's only spring training, there have been a few positive things to take away from the development so far. One of the key battles that has emerged this spring happens with two players who have MLB experience, with one beginning their 2026 season at the Triple-A level rather than the MLB.
Battle Between Two Infielders
Of the Rockies who have played this spring that have Major League experience, two names stand out as players who could be battling for a spot on opening day: 2B Adael Amador and 3B Kyle Karros.
Amador hasn't had much success with the Rockies since debuting back in 2024, and last season was even worse for the young hitter, even with more playing time. Posting a -1.2 WAR, his role with the Rockies going into this spring was shaky to say the least.
Amador has gotten four starts at second base this spring and has gotten the start once as a designated hitter. He's hit well, having gone into Saturday, Feb 28, with a .308 AVG at the plate. But Karros, on the other hand, has been stepping up to the plate well this spring as well.
The former fifth-round pick didn't have the best season at the majors in his rookie year, but he did play better than Amador. So far this spring, Karros has started four times at third base and has been on a tear.
Entering Saturday, Feb 28, Karros held a .444 AVG with four hits, one of which was a triple, has knocked in three RBIs, and has stolen two bases. He has yet to walk and has only struck out twice, showing a very aggressive approach at the plate, which has served him well.
Infield depth is needed for Colorado, but with Willi Castro being able to play multiple different positions, the Rockies will need to lean on one of these two in the big leagues. Amador has gotten one extra year of experience that might help him, but the projections show otherwise for Karros.
Karros is going into a second season with a projection nearing a .250 AVG and hitting six home runs as a 23-year old, according to Baseball Reference.