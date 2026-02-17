What Brenton Doyle Says Gives the Rockies Hope for 2026
Not a whole lot went right for the Colorado Rockies last season, getting off to a historically bad beginning that never got any better as the season progressed. Ending 2025 with a 43-119 record needs to be kept in the past, but the days and nights of hanging their heads have to be learned from.
That couldn't be truer for two-time Gold Glove winner Brenton Doyle, who has been a part of three 100-loss seasons with the Rockies in his MLB career. With 2025 being the worst of the worst for Doyle in his career, he carries the optimistic mindset needed for a turnaround as early as this year.
Doyle's Lessons Learned From 2025
aThe Rockies had a better second half than they did first half, yet it was still very bad in terms of what it means to be a successful baseball club. Doyle knows that and takes a mindset of adjusting to the learning curves in 2025 for a more successful 2026.
"Failures like that are good to learn from, and I think for all the younger guys it's really beneficial, and I think it's going to help the ball club even more," Doyle said via Patrick Lyons on X.
"I remember coming back from All-Star break, we really got together and rallied and we were like, 'hey we really got to flush the first half and come out the second half as a different ball team'. I think we did, we competed a lot better, we turned a lot of heads, and it was a lot more fun."
The Optimism of a Turn Around
In any part of life, failures will come, but Colorado needs to know that it can't/won't get any worse than what they endured last year. They have brought in a ton of new faces, veterans who have had success in the pros before, looking to be leaders on the field and in the clubhouse.
At the end of the day, the Rockies still don't have a roster that can compete for an NL West division title, so long as the Los Angeles Dodgers are the juggernaut that they are. However, small glimpses of hope were shown last season post-All-Star break, splitting a four-game set against the World Series champions.
Little victories like that are some that can elevate the morale of a ballclub, and it did for the Rockies, even if it was for just a moment. There is a more professional-looking feel to this club this season, as Colorado looks to climb the ranks and get back to the surface after being put in the dirt.