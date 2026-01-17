Rockies Future at First Base is Bright With Top Prospect Positional Ranking
The Colorado Rockies have made plenty of moves to improve their team this offseason, and the future of their team. The Rockies signed Michael Lorenzen to help on the mound and brought in Willi Castro, who can fill in multiple positions. Those players will help out in the short term while the front office rights the ship at Coors Field.
The future of the Rockies will depend on the long-term contracts they have, their farm system, and perhaps some signings the team makes moving forward. The good news for Paul DePodesta and Colorado is that the farm system has a lot of talent.
MLB Pipeline has been releasing its top 10 positional rankings. On Friday, they dropped their top 10 first baseman. Rockies No. 2 prospect, Charlie Condon, has been ranked as the third-best first base prospect in the MLB.
Charlie Condon Breakout
After being drafted third overall in the 2024 MLB draft, Condon had a rough first taste of pro ball. He slashed .180/.248/.270 over 25 games played in High-A. He hit just one home run in that time after slugging 37 in his final year of college.
2025 was much better for the 22-year-old. Across three levels and 99 games, Condon slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and 52 walks drawn. In terms of home runs, the power numbers have not been super high, but they improved drastically in his first full season.
Heading into 2026, Condon will likely start the year in Double or Triple-A. Last season, he made his way to Double-A, where he posted a .235/.342/.465 slash line with 11 home runs and 38 RBI in 55 games played. The Rockies would not be wrong to start him in Double-A this year, but he likely gets the chance to play for the Triple-A team from the get-go.
Defensively, Condon plays first base, but can hold his own in the outfield. In 2025, he played first base, third base, and left field. When he makes his MLB debut, it will probably be at the first base position.
The Rockies traded for Jake McCarthy, which means their outfield is set for the time being. Barring any injuries, there will not be any room to add Condon to the outfield. However, FanGraphs projects the first baseman to be Troy Johnston. Colorado signed him off waivers from the Miami Marlins.
Johnston spent 44 games in the MLB during the 2025 season. He slashed a respectable .277/.331/.420 with four home runs and 13 RBI. Colorado will give him the chance to prove himself to start the year. If he struggles or gets hurt, that is where Condon will step in.
Condon making his debut in 2026 is a when, not an if. The team just does not know when that will be. But the one thing the Rockies are certain of is that Condon is a fantastic prospect, and the team will patiently await his arrival in the big leagues.