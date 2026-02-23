Rockies Give Multiple Major Injury Updates on Statuses of Key Players
Spring training has begun, and the Colorado Rockies are looking forward to being a better team in 2026. However, the Rockies have had to deal with some injuries early this spring. One major injury update has come from their newly acquired reliever, Pierson Ohl.
Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Pierson Ohl has a torn UCL. He will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entirety of the 2026 season.
Losing Ohl for the year hurts the bullpen, but he is not the only player on Colorado dealing with an injury.
Rockies Other Injury Updates
Ohl may be the most severe injury update at the moment, but there are some key players the Rockies have to keep an eye on.
Along with Ohl, Harding gave an update on Kyle Freeland, Mickey Moniak, and Tyler Freeman.
Freeland, the projected ace of the rotation, has not thrown in spring training due to some back spasms. However, the left-hander will throw this week. In order to make a full comeback, he will need to go through more bullpen sessions and make sure the back problem does not persist.
Although it is uncertain when Freeland could return to game action, he is taking steps in the right direction.
Moniak had a breakout year in 2025. He slashed .270/.316/.508 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI. He is poised to have another great year for Colorado, but his spring training has yet to begin. The 27-year-old has been dealing with oblique tightness to start camp. He is recovering well, though. Moniak will take batting practice starting Monday, and could play sometime during the week.
Freeman is expected to be a platoon player for Colorado this season. His value comes in his versatility, so the Rockies need him healthy once the regular season comes around. The 26-year-old is currently dealing with a strain in his lower back, though.
The good news is that Freeman has begun doing on-field work. It seems as if Freeman still has a few hurdles to clear before he can play in games, but he is taking steps forward.
The Ohl news hurts the team, but there are relief pitchers ready to step up in his place. The rest of the news out of Rockies camp has been good, though. Once Colorado gets Freeland and Moniak back, the team should be at full strength. Freeman will then slot in where needed once he is healthy.