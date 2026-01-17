Rockies Hire Chad MacDonald for Impressive MLB Draft Track Record
The Colorado Rockies’ newest hire has a sterling reputation when it comes to identifying talent in the MLB draft.
The Rockies hired Chad MacDonald as special assistant, player personnel, per MLB.com. It’s the latest hire that has connections to previous stops for president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes.
He worked with both separately and with Byrnes twice. MacDonald spent five years with the Arizona Diamondbacks while Byrnes was the GM and at one point was their director of international scouting. He joined the New York Mets in 2011 as their director of scouting while DePodesta was with that franchise. MacDonald later reteamed with Byrnes in San Diego as vice president/assistant general manager player personnel from 2012-14.
More important to the Rockies, MacDonald has run draft rooms that have produced several players that have gone on to become All-Star and high-producing pros.
Chad MacDonald’s Credentials
The Rockies are putting a high emphasis on player development, both at the Major League and minor league level. The latter is where MacDonald’s credentials are tied up. Per MLB.com’s piece on his hiring, he’s run draft rooms that have led to the selections of at least seven MLB players — Brandon Nimmo, Michael Fulmer, Seth Lugo, Max Fried, Zach Eflin, Hunter Renfroe and Trea Turner.
Turner is a three-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger, a two-time batting champion and a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals. Fried signed the largest free-agent contract for a left-handed pitcher last offseason. He is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves. Nimmo has never been an All-Star but was just traded to the Texas Rangers after 10 productive seasons with the New York Mets.
DePodesta and Byrnes are attempting to re-make the Rockies after three straight 100-loss season, including last year’s 119-loss season, the worst in franchise history. That led to the firing of long-time manager Bud Black and the departure of general manager Bill Schmidt. Last year’s interim manager Warren Schaeffer, will be the full-time manager in 2026.
Colorado has made two Major League signings so far this offseason — pitcher Michael Lorenzen and infielder Willi Castro, the latter of which just agreed to a deal on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Rockies have parted with players that haven’t panned out, including former first-round picks Michael Toglia and Ryan Rolison.
The front office is preparing for its first spring training in charge, with pitchers and catchers set to report to the team’s facility in Scottsdale next month.