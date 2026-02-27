Rockies Hold Shocking Place in Cactus League Spring Training Standings
The Colorado Rockies are notorious for falling at the bottom of the MLB standings each season, and the issues tend to strike early on. Last year was one of their most dreadful seasons, and doubts continue to loom around the plagued franchise.
But for right now, the Rockies can soak up some early attention, and for once, they're positively turning heads. They're currently ranked No. 2 in the Cactus League with a 5-2 overall spring training record. So far, Colorado has only faced losses to the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-2) and the Texas Rangers (9-5).
Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers hold the helm at No. 1 in the Cactus League, riding a clean 6-0 overall record. The Rockies aren't terribly far behind them at this point, but the true test is miles ahead of them.
Of course, it's only spring training, so there's plenty of time for these standings to shake up and send the ballclub back to the bottom of the standings. To prevent this from happening, they will need to keep a steady pace on the mound and at the plate if they want to maintain this position in the weeks to come.
Celebrate With Caution
The Rockies are operating under their new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, and with that, they've been restructuring their roster. Organization is going to be key for the ballclub during its upcoming campaign, and DePodesta seems to be getting things in order.
Between new leadership and a revamped roster, Colorado isn't looking too shabby right now. Once the regular season kicks off, their starting rotation, in particular, is going to have a different face. The squad is led by Kyle Freeland, but Michael Lorenzen and Tomoyuki Sugano are both fresh to the Rockies. Much of the season is going to rest directly on the shoulders of this rotation.
Although the Rockies are on track toward success right now, it must be remembered that this is only spring training, and it's still incredibly early. As much as fans would love to see Colorado continue extending their winning streak and spill that victory into the regular season, it's best to approach with great caution.
The Rockies have won their past four matchups, and their next meeting is scheduled for Friday at 3:10 p.m. against the San Diego Padres. Colorado has the chance to extend their streak to five games, but will the team capitalize on this opportunity?