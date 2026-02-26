Young Slugging Infielder Named Rockies Best Power-Hitting Prospect
The Colorado Rockies have two key prospects in their farm system — Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday. Both players are expected to continue developing and provide a major impact on the ball club.
The Rockies do not have the strongest farm system in all the Major Leagues, but they also don't have the worst. There's true potential here, but the ballclub needs to continue fostering this talent, including Condon and Holliday.
This pair is certainly a powerful duo for Colorado, but according to Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, only one is considered the best future power-hitter at Coors Field.
Holliday Named Top Power-Hitter
Holliday is a 19-year-old slugger who was drafted fourth overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft. The Rockies had, and continue to have, the utmost confidence in their young prospect. As the son of former Colorado outfielder Matt Holliday and brother of current Baltimore Orioles infielder, he comes from a long line of baseball.
During his 2025 campaign in the minor leagues, he slashed .239/.357/.380 with a .737 OPS and two homers through 18 games with the Fresno Grizzlies. Considering his impressive stat sheet, it's no surprise that he was named the Rockies' best power-hitting prospect.
As noted by Dykstra, Callis and Mayo, "... He might have as much raw and usable power as anyone in his Draft class, and he can get to it effortlessly. It’s a swing built for power with strength, bat speed and leverage. There are some swing-and-miss concerns, but don’t read too much into his very brief pro debut when he was pushed to full-season ball."
Holliday may not have it all figured out at the plate quite yet, but he's only 19 years old, and for that age and general lack of professional experience, he performs exceptionally well. At this rate, he is on track for a phenomenal season.
Between Condon and Holliday, the Rockies have significant talent in their farm system that they must intentionally foster. Colorado has struggled immensely in recent years, but even more so during their latest season. The ballclub is hoping to turn things around during their upcoming campaign, but developing young talent is pertinent when it comes to a franchise's long-term success.
Holliday is an intriguing player who brings raw power and a strong left-handed swing—a valuable asset to many ballclubs. He could very well be the Rockies' next up-and-coming slugger.