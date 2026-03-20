Rockies’ Jordan Beck Gets Concerning Warning Ahead of 2026 Season

When Paul DePodesta was hired as president of baseball operations with the Colorado Rockies, he was tasked with leading a franchise that was looking to go nowhere but up after three straight 100-loss seasons.

It would have been easy for him to come in and make immediate changes right away to turn things around. Instead, he didn't rush into any decisions that might have been a mistake for the future. Keeping the young players and doing his own evaluations was the move to make.

That's what he did, even though he likely got calls for players. One player who it would have been easy to see moved was outfielder Jordan Beck. The 24-year-old left fielder had a good 2025 season, and he has had a good spring training, but Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had a warning on Beck for the 2026 season.

One MLB Writer Has a "Buyer Beware" When It Comes to Joardan Beck in 2026

Jordan Beck | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Manager Warren Schaeffer knows what he's getting in Beck, a first-round pick in 2022, after the season he had last summer. There was some thought that maybe Beck improved his trade stock or is primed for a breakout season in 2026, which is something the Rockies desperately need. Instead, Rymer is sending a warning ahead of Opening Day.

"Beck was one of the Rockies' five best prospects back in 2024. And at least by Rockies standards, he was a semi-decent regular in 2025. Still, this spring has "Buyer Beware!" written all over it. Beck has 14 strikeouts against seven walks, with a 41.9 Whiff%. Between that and just the two homers, there's a lot of BABIP-related luck going on here,'' Rymer wrote.

He is still one of Colorado's top prospects as we enter the 2026 season. Last season, he slashed .258/.317/.416 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 53 runs driven in. He opened some eyes and should take another step in 2026, but Rymer isn't sold on that happening.

There is a long way to go in the Rockies rebuild and players like Beck need to prove that they are part of the future in the Mile High City rather than being traded and going on to have success in another city. It's hard to put stock into spring training games and make assumptions, but Beck is just what Colorado needs to build around, a young player.

DePodesta has a lot of questions he'll likely get answers to as the season goes along and leading into the trade deadline. Beck is one player that will have a lot of eyes on him as the season gets underway.