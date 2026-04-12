Rockies Lose Again but Mickey Moniak Keeps Delivering

Once again, the Colorado Rockies fell short of the desired result by losing to the San Diego Padres 9-5 on Saturday.

When the game started, everything was looking up for the team who is trying to find its footing. They just couldn’t keep the traction, though.

Looking for a bright spot? Mickey Moniak continues to deliver on his end and gives the Rockies something more they can build on.

The 27-year-old outfielder smashed two home runs in the game. It’s the second time this season he’s done that.

Moniak’s Production Didn’t Come Out of Nowhere

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images



The hot start Moniak is having didn’t just come out of nowhere. He showed signs of greatness with a breakout year in 2025 and again in spring training. His stat line at the end of camp showed:

.250/.349/.444

.793 OPS

9 hits in 36 at-bats

2 home runs, 5 RBI

2 stolen bases, 4 walks

Despite his abilities in spring training, Moniak wasn’t able to be on the field for Opening Day. He had to sit on the 10-day injured list due to a right index finger sprain. Once the home opener rolled around, Moniak was ready.

Since taking the field for regular season, he hasn’t missed a beat. His production has been strong and steady.

.300/.313/.800

1.113 OPS

9 hits in 30 at-bats

5 home runs, 9 RBI

Moniak has only played in nine games so far this season and he is tied for second in the MLB for home runs at five. This is impressive given that everyone surrounding him has played in 13 to 15 games.

Versatility Adds Even More Value

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

If it wasn’t enough what he is producing at the plate, Moniak also offers the organization versatility. In his nine MLB games so far this season he has played all three outfield positions. He offers the team defensive flexibility and a way to keep him in the everyday lineup.

For a team that is searching for answers in a lot of places on the field, Moniak is not a question. He is a given for many reasons.

Two at-bats, two home runs for Mickey Moniak 😤 pic.twitter.com/thRnXDd9u9 — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2026

Moniak was acquired by the Rockies after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. Colorado signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million. He went on to play 135 games in 2025, slashing .270/.306/.518.

The Rockies recognized the value Moniak brought to the team and signed him again in 2026 to yet another one-year deal worth $4 million to avoid arbitration.

Moniak’s offensive production is a must for the team, and they need to get him signed to a multi-year contract.

Moniak is the kind of player Colorado needs, and he is hungry to help the team get where they need to go. When posed a question a week ago about what he would have done if the team was in a playoff run in September regarding his sprained finger, Moniak responded, “Oh, I would have cut it off.”

That is dedication and a pure desire to win. Luckily for him, that was just a scenerio but it’s good to know the slugger has that mentality.