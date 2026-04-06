Why Mickey Moniak Could Be the Key to Rockies' Success in 2026

The Colorado Rockies were able to salvage a win in their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in front of the home crowd for the first time this season, largely due to clutch hitting, strong bullpen help, and a masterful start for Tomoyuki Sugano.

Even if Sugano wasn't dealing on the mound, the Rockies would have had no problem getting out in front of the Phillies on Sunday, as the former number one overall pick by Philadelphia back in 2016, Mickey Moniak, went off against his former franchise.

For a player who is more widely known to be a power threat against right-handers and not the best fielder, Moniak lived up to the first part of that statement on Sunday, sending two baseballs out of Coors Field, one of which was a second deck shot in the first inning.

MICKEY MONIAK SECOND DECK SHOT😱 pic.twitter.com/7JjvqrnLub — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) April 5, 2026

Why Moniak Could Be the Slugger Colorado Has Needed

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak (22) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Last season was Moniak's first year in Colorado, and while he finished as a negative WAR player, he had the best year at the plate in his career, hitting 24 home runs and holding a .270 average at the plate. He also had a .824 OPS, easily showing his strengths come with the bat in his hands.

Smashing two home runs against the Phillies on Sunday to help the Rockies to a 4-1 victory wasn't a fluke. Moniak sent a charge into both home run balls. And for a franchise that has lacked star power at the plate since Charlie Blackmon retired, perhaps Moniak's role from here on out solely resides in the batter's box.

Yes, every player wants to play in the field, especially a player at the age of Moniak, but with a surplus of outfielders that the Rockies could use, most of whom are quicker and have better reaction skills than Moniak, he has a strength advantage at the plate that they don't have.

Focusing on hitting against right-handed pitching specifically will easily make Moniak a player to stand out this season in a Rockies uniform. He becomes a free agent in 2028, so he must show he can hit for 25+ power in multiple seasons if he wants to earn a contract.

His value might take a blow given he isn't the best defender, but the Rockies don't need to worry about him defensively — they need to have him slotted in the lineup against every righty, because more times than not, he's going to succeed, whether that be extra base hits or mere singles.