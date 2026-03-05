Rockies OF Mickey Moniak Shows Respect After Homering off MLB Legend

The Colorado Rockies went up against Team USA on Wednesday and got a reality check of where they stand as a franchise against the best of the best in the United States. However, Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak continued his spring training tear, regardless of who he plays.

In spring training Moniak is hitting .625 at the plate this spring with a 1.500 SLG and a 2.250 OPS, collecting five hits, two of which are home runs, and has walked more than struck out and has driven in three RBIs. Against Team USA, he stepped into the batter's box against a legend of the game.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Clayton Kershaw has officially retired from Major League Baseball but is pitching for Team USA. He drew an appearance on Wednesday. When Moniak stepped into the batter's box, it didn't take long for the former first-rounder to take Kershaw deep for his third home run of the spring.

Moniak's Words to Clayton Kershaw

United States pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws against the Colorado Rockies. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Following the 14-4 loss, Moniak spoke in the locker room about his home run off of Kershaw, something that he can hold onto for the rest of his life.

"I think it was just cool seeing him out there. You know, obviously, the best pitcher of our generation, arguably one of the best pitchers in the history of the game; I'll be able to tell my grandkids that I got a home run off him," Moniak said via Guerilla Sports on X.

"Just getting out there, getting to face all of those guys and him specifically was really cool."

Moniak is coming off a year where he finished with a -0.6 WAR despite hitting 24 home runs and batting .270 at the plate with an OPS above league average at .824. His defensive WAR was his downfall, but at the plate, Moniak was one of the best hitters for Colorado in a horrible 2025.

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jordan Beck (27) celebrates with center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) and outfielder Mickey Moniak (22). | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Seeing that Moniak has carried over his success at the plate from 2025 into spring training of 2026, the Rockies could be in store for another career season for Moniak. He set a new career high in home runs last year, along with career highs in walks, triples, RBIs, and hits in 135 games.

Per FanGraphs, Moniak is projected to be the designated hitter this season for the Rockies, which only bodes well for him after his poor defense last season. Moniak has shown signs of being an above-average hitter; he just needs to carry this spring success into the new campaign, and he'll be set.