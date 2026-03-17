Rockies May Have Reason for Concern Given Hunter Goodman’s Spring

The Colorado Rockies have played .500 baseball thus far through spring training, and for a franchise that hasn't had much success over the last decade, primarily last season, this could be steps being made in the right direction.

However, one of the main good things that came from Colorado's disastrous 2025 campaign, Hunter Goodman, hasn't been the player that the Rockies have relied on this spring. In fact, the National League Silver Slugger from a season ago hasn't exactly been a slugger to say the least ahead of the regular season.

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Goodman had a breakout year in 2025 with the Rockies, finishing the campaign with 31 home runs and a positive WAR for the first time in his career. He represented the Rockies in the All-Star Game and stood out as a player who might have come into his own after two relatively quiet seasons.

But with his spring struggles, it's easy for fans to question if that was the only positive season in the career of the catcher. This spring, heading into the Rockies game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, Goodman is batting .174 at the plate with a .482 slugging percentage, including two home runs, and nine strikeouts in 34 at-bats.

Is It Time To Worry About Goodman?

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Rockies had no pressure on their plate very early on last season, which could have led to Goodman playing more freely both behind the dish and in the batter's box. With a front office ready to get this rebuild back on the tracks, Goodman is a key to that plan.

So, is it time for fans to worry about Goodman? No. It makes sense as to why some would, but spring training is the time period for players to work through things in their game that rusted over from the end of 2025 to the beginning of 2026. The results haven't been there, but that doesn't mean they won't be once the season begins on March 27 at Miami.

Goodman is projected to be the Rockies' star in the lineup this season and could easily be a player to surpass 20+ home runs again this season. He will need to cut down on his strikeouts in 2026, but so long as he puts the ball in play more times than not, he's going to reach base.